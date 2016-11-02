High school football playoff matchups: Division IV – Indian Lake, Ottawa-Glandorf

BELLEVUE (7-3) at OTTAWA-GLANDORF (9-1)

The Redmen finished 4-2 in the Northern Ohio League and had losses to Shelby, Sandusky and Perkins. Ottawa-Glandorf finished 8-1 in the Western Buckeye League and tied for a share of the league title.

The Redmen come into the game averaging 38.6 points a game. On the ground, Bellevue averages 226.7 yards and 165 yards a game through the air. Quarterback Alex Hoos, who led the team in rushing with 1,205 yards and 19 touchdowns, threw for 1,595 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Defensively, Bellevue is giving up an average of 17.8 points a game. The Redmen give up an average of 148.9 yards a game through the air and 197.3 yards on the ground.

The Titans are averaging 32.8 points per game. Ottawa-Glandorf averages more than 370 yards in total offense. On the ground, the Titans accumulated more than 1,700 yards on the ground and nearly 2,000 yards through the air.

Titan quarterback Jay Kaufman, who led the team in rushing with 713 yards, passed for 1,841 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Defensively, Ottawa-Glandorf is giving up an average of 12.6 points a game. The Titans yield an average of 233 total yards.

CALEDONIA RIVER VALLEY (7-3) at INDIAN LAKE (10-0)

River Valley is riding a five-game winning streak coming into the playoffs. The Vikings finished tied for second in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference’s Red Division. Indian Lake took first place in the Central Buckeye Conference.

River Valley averages 29.7 points per game. Viking running back Tyler Spears has rushed for more than 1,300 yards.

Defensively, the Vikings are giving up an average of 21.8 points a game.

Indian Lake averages 46.6 points per game. The Lakers average 391.7 total yards. They average 231.5 yards a game on the ground and 160.2 yards through the air.

Indian Lake quarterback Alex Jacobs, who led the Lakers in rushing with 1,118 yards, has thrown for 1,498 yards and 23 touchdowns. Running back Andrew Hulbert has rushed for 898 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Ottawa-Glandorf quarterback Jay Kaufman looks for a receiver during a game at Wapakoneta. Kaufman led the team in rushing with 713 yards while passing for 1,841 yards and 20 touchdowns. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_OG.jpg Ottawa-Glandorf quarterback Jay Kaufman looks for a receiver during a game at Wapakoneta. Kaufman led the team in rushing with 713 yards while passing for 1,841 yards and 20 touchdowns. Don Speck | The Lima News