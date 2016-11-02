High school football playoff matchups: Division III – St. Marys, Wapakoneta

TROTWOOD-MADISON (8-2) AT WAPAKONETA (9-1)

Wapakoneta meets a familiar opponent in the first round of the playoffs, when the Redskins face Trotwood-Madison. The Rams have eliminated Wapakoneta the past two seasons in the playoffs.

The Rams come into the game after losing to state-ranked Huber Heights Wayne in the final game. The Rams’ only other loss came at the beginning of the season after losing to Troy, another state-ranked team.

The Rams come into the game averaging 39.3 points a game and 330 total yards per game. Defensively, Trotwood-Madison is giving up 8.6 yards a contest. Rams quarterback Markell Stephens-Peppers has thrown for more than 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns. Raveion Hargrove led the Rams in rushing with 857 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Wapakoneta comes into the game averaging 336.3 yards a game on offense. Landon Hall is the Redskins’ leading rusher with 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Manny Vorhees has thrown for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns.

The Redskin defense is giving up 245.7 yards a game.

DAYTON BELMONT (7-2) AT ST. MARYS (9-1)

Dayton Belmont comes into the game riding a six-game winning streak. The Bison made it to the playoffs after Dayton Dunbar forfeited its game against Belmont in the final game of the season when Dunbar played an ineligible player the last two games of the season.

The Bison come into the game averaging 37.2 points a game and are giving up an average of 16.1 points a game.

St. Marys enters the game after losing a tough 13-7 matchup to Ottawa-Glandorf. Roughrider Eric Spicer led the WBL in rushing with 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. Backfield mate Julius Fisher has amassed 967 yards and 11 touchdowns.

As a team, the Roughriders, who averaged 35 points pergame, come into the game averaging more than 380 total yards a game, tops in the WBL. Defensively, St. Marys is limiting opponents to 9.1 points per game.

Wapakoneta's Mitchel Apple follows his blockers during a game against Ottawa-Glandorf on Oct. 14 at Wapakoneta's Harmon Field. The Redskins earned a share of the Western Buckeye League title and begin the playoffs at home against familiar foe Trotwood-Madison. St. Marys' Seth Warniment catches a touchdown pass late in the first half during the Roughriders' win against Wapakoneta at Skip Baughman Field on Oct. 21. St. Marys, which took a share of the Western Buckeye League championship, welcomes Dayton Belmont for a first-round playoff game Saturday.