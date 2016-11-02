Playoff schedule

2016 OHSAA Football Playoffs – Regional Quarterfinal Pairings

Pairings are shown with seeds and regular-season records.

Game times subject to change.

Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Region 1

8 Canton GlenOak (6-4) at 1 Solon (9-1)

7 Euclid (7-3) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (7-2)

6 Canton McKinley (6-4) at 3 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1)

5 Massillon Jackson (7-3) at 4 Cleveland St. Ignatius (9-1)

Region 2

8 Olentangy Orange (6-4) at 1 Olentangy Liberty (10-0)

7 Findlay (7-3) at 2 Dublin Jerome (9-1)

6 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-3) at 3 Lorain (8-2)

5 Medina (8-2) at 4 Toledo Whitmer (8-2)

Region 3

8 Lancaster (6-4) at 1 Huber Heights Wayne (9-0-1)

7 Pickerington North (7-3) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (9-1)

6 Springfield (7-3) at 3 Pickerington Central (9-1)

5 Hilliard Davidson (8-2) at 4 Dublin Coffman (8-2)

Region 4

8 Springboro (7-3) at 1 Cincinnati Colerain (10-0)

7 Cincinnati Sycamore (6-4) at 2 Lebanon (7-3)

6 Cincinnati Elder (6-4) at 3 Mason (6-4)

5 Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-5) at 4 Fairfield (7-3)

Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Region 5

8 Barberton (8-2) at 1 Aurora (9-1)

7 Bedford (7-3) at 2 Chardon (10-0)

6 Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (8-2) at 3 Warren G. Harding (9-1)

5 Copley (8-2) at 4 Hudson (8-2)

Region 6

8 Avon Lake (7-3) at 1 Avon (10-0)

7 Westlake (7-3) at 2 Holland Springfield (10-0)

6 Olmsted Falls (7-3) at 3 Grafton Midview (9-1)

5 Cleveland Glenville (7-3) at 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-3)

Region 7

8 Uniontown Lake (6-4) at 1 Massillon Perry (8-2)

7 Dublin Scioto (7-3) at 2 Massillon Washington (8-2)

6 Columbus West (9-1) at 3 New Albany (7-3)

5 Pataskala Licking Heights (8-2) at 4 Columbus Franklin Heights (9-1)

Region 8

8 Cincinnati Anderson (7-3) at 1 Troy (9-1)

7 Harrison (6-4) at 2 Cincinnati Turpin (10-0)

6 Trenton Edgewood (8-2) at 3 Cincinnati La Salle (8-2)

5 Kings Mills Kings (8-2) at 4 Miamisburg (8-2)

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Region 9

8 Akron East (7-3) at 1 Alliance Marlington (10-0)

7 Warren Howland (7-3) at 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1)

6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (6-4) at 3 Dover (7-3)

5 New Philadelphia (8-2) at 4 Medina Buckeye (9-1)

Region 10

8 Bay Village Bay (7-3) at 1 Toledo Central Catholic (10-0)

7 Ashland (7-3) at 2 Sandusky (9-1)

6 Lexington (7-3) at 3 Clyde (8-2)

5 Hunting Valley University School (7-3) at 4 Bowling Green (7-3)

Region 11

8 Thornville Sheridan (8-2) at 1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (10-0)

7 Whitehall-Yearling (8-2) at 2 Columbus Bexley (10-0)

6 Chillicothe (8-2) at 3 Columbus Hamilton Township (8-2)

5 Columbus Beechcroft (9-1) at 4 Columbus Eastmoor Academy (8-2)

Region 12

8 Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-3) at 1 Franklin (10-0)

7 Trotwood-Madison (8-2) at 2 Wapakoneta (9-1)

6 Cincinnati Mount Healthy (8-2) at 3 New Richmond (9-1)

5 Dayton Belmont (7-2) at 4 St. Marys Memorial (9-1)

Division IV – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Region 13

8 Parma Heights Holy Name (6-4) at 1 Perry (10-0)

7 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-3) at 2 Mantua Crestwood (9-1)

6 Hubbard (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-2)

5 Struthers (9-1) at 4 Peninsula Woodridge (10-0)

Region 14

8 Benjamin Logan (9-1) at 1 Port Clinton (9-1)

7 Bellevue (7-3) at 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-1)

6 Caledonia River Valley (7-3) at 3 Lewistown Indian Lake (10-0)

5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (7-2) at 4 Plain City Jonathan Alder (9-1)

Region 15

8 Duncan Falls Philo (8-2) at 1 Heath (10-0)

7 Wintersville Indian Creek (8-2) at 2 Steubenville (9-1)

6 Cambridge (7-3) at 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-1)

5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-3) at 4 Shelby (9-1)

Region 16

8 Chillicothe Unioto (8-2) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

7 Cincinnati Taft (8-2) at 2 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

6 Cincinnati Indian Hill (9-1) at 3 Kettering Archbishop Alter (10-0)

5 Germantown Valley View (9-1) at 4 Waverly (9-1)

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Region 17

8 Garrettsville Garfield (7-3) at 1 Canfield South Range (9-1)

7 Sullivan Black River (7-3) at 2 Orwell Grand Valley (9-1)

6 Akron Manchester (7-3) at 3 Canton Central Catholic (6-3)

5 Wickliffe (8-2) at 4 Leavittsburg Labrae (7-3)

Region 18

8 Genoa Area (7-3) at 1 Creston Norwayne (9-1)

7 Marion Pleasant (8-2) at 2 Pemberville Eastwood (9-1)

6 Columbus Academy (8-2) at 3 Milan Edison (9-1)

5 Swanton (9-1) at 4 West Salem Northwestern (8-2)

Region 19

8 West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1) at 1 Wheelersburg (10-0)

7 Baltimore Liberty Union (7-3) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)

6 Ironton (7-3) at 3 Coshocton (8-1)

5 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-2) at 4 Nelsonville-York (8-2)

Region 20

8 Blanchester (7-3) at 1 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (10-0)

7 Brookville (5-5) at 2 Coldwater (9-1)

6 Jamestown Greeneview (8-2) at 3 Carlisle (8-2)

5 Cincinnati Aiken (7-3) at 4 West Milton Milton-Union (7-3)

Division VI – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Unless Noted

Region 21

8 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 1 Cuyahoga Heights (10-0)

7 Columbia Station Columbia (8-2) at 2 New Middletown Springfield (8-2)

6 Dalton (7-3) at 3 Kirtland (9-1)

5 Lisbon David Anderson (9-1) at 4 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2)

Region 22

8 Defiance Tinora (7-3) at 1 Hamler Patrick Henry (10-0)

7 Gibsonburg (8-2) at 2 Bucyrus Wynford (10-0)

6 Attica Seneca East (8-2) at 3 Defiance Ayersville (10-0)

5 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-2) at 4 Liberty Center (8-2)

Region 23

8 Columbus Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 Hannibal River (9-0)

7 Centerburg (8-2) at 2 Beverly Fort Frye (10-0)

6 Barnesville (8-1) at 3 Chesapeake (9-1)

5 Newark Catholic (6-4) at 4 Bellaire (6-4) – SATURDAY, NOV. 5, 1:30 p.m.

Region 24

8 West Liberty-Salem (6-4) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (9-1)

7 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (7-3) at 2 Delphos Jefferson (9-1)

6 Casstown Miami East (7-3) at 3 Mechanicsburg (10-0)

5 St. Henry (7-3) at 4 Spencerville (8-2)

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Region 25

8 East Canton (6-4) at 1 Norwalk St. Paul (10-0)

7 North Jackson Jackson-Milton (7-3) at 2 Mogadore (8-2)

6 Toronto (8-2) at 3 Warren John F. Kennedy (9-1)

5 Windham (7-3) at 4 Monroeville (9-1)

Region 26

8 Lakeside Danbury (7-3) at 1 McComb (9-1)

7 Lucas (7-3) at 2 Arlington (7-3)

6 Convoy Crestview (7-3) at 3 Tiffin Calvert (6-3)

5 Leipsic (7-3) at 4 Hicksville (7-3)

Region 27

8 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (7-3) at 1 Waterford (9-1)

7 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (7-3) at 2 Shadyside (8-2)

6 Danville (7-3) at 3 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (10-0)

5 Racine Southern (8-2) at 4 Glouster Trimble (8-2)

Region 28

8 Cincinnati Hillcrest Academy (8-2) at 1 Covington (10-0)

7 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-3) at 2 Troy Christian (9-1)

6 Sidney Lehman Catholic (7-3) at 3 Minster (6-4)

5 Fort Recovery (6-4) at 4 Ada (7-3)