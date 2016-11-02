Celina eliminated in girls soccer regional

LEXINGTON — Bay Village turned away Celina 7-0 in a Division II girls soccer regional semifinal Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs had no shots on goal compared to 18 for the Rockets, who will play Ontario, a 5-0 winner against Lake High School, for the regional title at 3 p.m. at a yet to be announced site.

Volleyball

Today’s 6 p.m. New Bremen-Fort Loramie Division IV regional semifinal will be played at Troy High School.

Football

Jeff tickets

DELPHOS — Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Friday Delphos Jefferson-Cincinnati Summit Country Day Division VI Regional Quarterfinals to be played at Delphos Stadium Park will be sold from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Thursday and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Administration Building and at the high School office. Presale tickets are $8. Tickets bought at the gate will be $9. Those 6 years and older will need a ticket.

Softball

Moyler signing

Wapakoneta’s Blasia Moyler will be signing a letter of intent to play for Saginaw Valley State University at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 9 in the high school office.

Boys basketball

Kalida tickets

KALIDA — Wildcat season tickets will be on sale from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 at the high school entrance.

Season passes are $40 for students, $60 for adults (preferred seat additional $20) and $40 for senior citizens (preferred seat additional $10).

General admission prices will be $6 for adults, $4 for elementary and high school students and those ages 60 and older. Presale tickets for all Putnam County League and home games will be $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the door will be $6. Tickets for junior high games will be $2 for students and $3 for adults.

Season and presale tickets are not sold for girls basketball. Tickets will be $6 for adults and $4 for students at the door.

Colleges

Women’s basketball

Shawnee State 98,

UNOH 51

LIMA — NAIA Division I No. 11 ranked Shawnee State University (3-0), averaging 126.5 points in its two first games, spoiled the home opener for the University of Northwestern Ohio (0-2).

Senior Sogona Sidibe led the Racers with 11 points while Shatisha Dukes posted a team-high six boards off the bench.

UNOH will next play host to Mount Vernon Nazarene University at 1 p.m. Saturday and will be followed by the men’s season opener, also against MVNU.

Men’s soccer

ONU ranked No. 8

ADA — Ohio Northern is ranked No. 8 nationally in the ninth weekly D3Soccer.com poll.

The Polar Bears (16-1-3) are also ranked No. 11 in the eighth weekly National Soccer Coaches Association of America poll.

In the D3soccer.com poll, Chicago (Ill.) remained at the No. 1 spot with 977 points and 16 first place votes, Messiah (Pa.) is No. 2 with 958 points and three first place votes, and Amherst (Mass.) is third with 915 points and one first place vote.

In the NSCAA poll, Chicago (Ill.) is ranked No. 1, Amherst (Mass.) is No. 2 and Trinity (Texas) is No. 3.

The Polar Bears return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday as they play host to No. 3-seeded Capital at Kerscher Stadium in a Ohio Athletic Conference tournament semifinal.

Volleyball

Ohio Northern 3,

Marietta 0

ADA — Ohio Northern advanced to the semifinals of the Ohio Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament with a 25-9, 25-14, 25-11 victory over Marietta at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears (25-3) are the No. 1 seed and will play host to a semifinal match at 7 p.m. Thursday against fifth-seeded Baldwin Wallace.

Northern also extended its winning streak to 17 matches. Marietta ended its season 17-16.

Chelsea Huppert had nine kills and McKenna Jordan had eight kills to lead the ONU offense.

Senior Ashley Borchers dished out 25 assists and had nine digs and McKenna Hostetler had a team-high 14 digs also for the Polar Bears.

Earlier, Ohio Northern moved up two spots to No. 23 nationally in the ninth weekly American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III poll.

The Polar Bears received 190 points in this week’s poll after receiving 115 points in last week’s poll when they were ranked No. 25.

Calvin (Mich.) stays in first with 1225 points and 49 first place votes, Cal Lutheran is second with 1,155 points and Texas-Dallas is third with 1,100 points.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

