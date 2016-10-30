Prep playoffs schedule set

Wapakoneta (9-1) will play a familiar foe when they open the playoffs with Trotwood-Madison (8-2) in the first round of the playoffs that were announced Sunday.

Trotwood-Madison has eliminated Wapakoneta from the playoffs the last two years and the Redskins will seek to avenge the losses when the two square off in Wapakoneta on Saturday at 7 p.m.

St. Marys (9-1) will play host to Dayton Belmont (7-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skip Baughman Stadium.

In Division IV, Ottawa-Glandorf (9-1) will be hosting a first round game when they tackle Bellevue (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Indian Lake (10-0) will be at home for their first round game when they face Caledonia River Valley (7-3).

Coldwater (9-1) opens its playoffs with a home game against Brookville (5-5) in Division V at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In Division VI, Northwest Conference champions Delphos Jefferson (9-1) opens the playoffs at home against Cincinnati Summit Country Day (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Spencerville (8-2) will also open at home with a game against Midwest Athletic Conference foes St. Henry (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Marion Local (9-1) will face West Liberty-Salem (6-4) at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Upper Scioto Valley, (7-3) making their first playoff appearance ever, will travel to face Troy Christian (9-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Ada (7-3) will stay home for its first playoff game when they battle MAC opponent Fort Recovery (6-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Crestview (7-3) will hit the road and battle Tiffin Calvert (6-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Leipsic (7-3) will also be traveling for its playoff opener to take on Hicksville (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Minster (6-4) will face Sidney Lehman (7-3) at home Saturday at 7 p.m.

