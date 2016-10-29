LCC’s Sreenan wins regional title, Ottoville’s Siefker finishes second

TIFFIN – All season long, Lima Central Catholic junior Emily Sreenan has grown accustomed to virtually running alone at the cross-country invitationals she’s competed in.

At Saturday’s Division III regional meet at Tiffin’s Hedges-Boyer Park, it wasn’t much different as Sreenan got out to a big lead and was never challenged, en route to winning the 5,000-meter race and the regional title in 18 minutes, 38.73 seconds. Toledo Christian’s Morgan Dembowski finished second in 19:06.79.

This is the second consecutive year Sreenan has won the regional title. She’s a two-time state-placer. Sreenan will compete at next Saturday’s state meet at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

“I was a little bit surprised,” Sreenan said about her relatively easy victory on Saturday. “But, I went out really hard, a little harder than I should have. I was trying to run as fast as possible in the first mile and not kill myself.

“I thought if I keep this pace, then I should have no problem staying in front. I was hoping they would be a little bit closer, but after that start, I figured probably not today.”

Sreenan will return to Hebron next Saturday, making it her third year of competing at the state meet. Last season, Sreenan finished eighth at the state meet in 18:52.9.

Longtime LCC coach Mike Griffo gave Sreenan some advice before Saturday’s race.

“(I told her to) listen for the footsteps behind her, because she’s been winning by a pretty sizable margin (during the regular season); and you don’t get to hear those footsteps for most of the races,” he said. “We were expecting it to be a little bit closer today, but she ran well again. The temperature was a little bit warm, but it worked out pretty well.”

Ottoville junior Brendan Siefker has been in the same position as Sreenan this season – winning races without too much competition. However, Siefker came into Saturday’s Division III boys race, knowing the scenario would be different.

At Tiffin, Siefker found himself running side-by-side with Colonel Crawford’s Chad Johnson for about half of the race. Then, Johnson broke away from Siefker and went on to win in 15:41.24. Siefker finished second in 15:55.52.

Last season, Siefker placed fourth at the Division III state meet in 15:48.3.

“I was just going to try to run a 4:50 (first) mile and kind of see where that would put me,” Siefker said. “I knew he’s been running like low, low 15s. He (Johnson) beat the state record this year. I definitely knew he was going to be up there. I didn’t want to go out too fast, or hang back. So, I was trying to hit 4:50. I was at 4:45 at the first mile. I went out a little too fast. I had a lot of adrenaline flowing and was feeling really good. Then, I got down that hill and it started to catch up with me. I did the same thing last year here. I died the last mile-and-a-half. At least I know what I have to do next week.”

In the Division III races, the top seven teams, as well as the top 28 finishers, advance to the state meet next Saturday at Hebron.

In the Division III girls race, Minster ran away with the regional team title, defeating second-place Pettisville 41-131. Holgate finished third (177), Columbus Grove was fourth (195), St. Henry came in fifth (197), Liberty-Benton was sixth (226), while Liberty Center notched the seventh and final team spot (245).

For the Minster girls squad, returning to the state meet is a regular occurrence. Last season, Minster finished second at the state meet.

“We really just think about qualifying for next week,” longtime Minster girls coach Jessie Magoto said. “That’s the goal. We just want to keep everybody healthy, and to make sure we’re racing in November.”

Heading to the state meet is not the only goal for the Minster program.

“For as long as I’ve coached, right or wrong, our goal is always the same,” Magoto said. “You go to win, the bottom line. But also, the bottom line is that we go out there and run the race as hard as we can. We walk off the course and we’re happy.”

The top five runners for Minster on Saturday included Emma Watcke (fourth, 19:22.17), Kaitlynn Albers (fifth, 19:24.27), Morgan Pohl (seventh, 19:28.65), Gwendolyn Meiring (19th, 19:50.77) and Mackenzie Bohman (21st, 19:52.06).

For the Columbus Grove girls squad, it was all about the pack stepping up on Saturday.

“Today was stressful,” Columbus Grove girls coach Jason Jay said. “There were points in the race where I wasn’t quite sure. Our No. 1 runner didn’t have her best day today. And whenever your No. 1 runner is your No. 3 runner on the team, you get a little bit nervous. But the other ones really stepped up. The freshman, Alyssa Ellerbrock, ran really well.”

The top five runners for Columbus Grove were Alyssa Ellerbrock (15th, 19:43.14), Leah Myerholtz (31st, 20:25.49), Taylor Ellerbrock (46th, 20:55.57), Sydney Witteborg (73rd, 21:47) and Leanndra Price (82nd, 21:59.99).

In the boys Division III race, St. Henry came away with the team title, slipping past New London 158-169. Liberty Center finished third (175), Parkway came in fourth (178), Sandusky St. Mary was fifth (183), Carey came in sixth (183) and Lincolnview nabbed the seventh and final spot (223).

St. Henry came into Saturday’s regional meet with one thing missing from its rich history in cross country. And that was a regional team title. However, the drought ended on Saturday for longtime coach Dan Hemmelgarn.

“This is the first time for St. Henry ever (to win a regional team title),” Hemmelgarn said. “We’ve had a pretty good run this year. This group has really pulled together, stepped up for each other and pulled

through. We’ve had three regional runner-ups, and now we finally won it.”

For the Parkway boys team, advancing to the state meet is something it has never experienced. In fact, due to low numbers, the Parkway cross country program was actually cut during the 2005 and 2006 seasons. However, the Panthers stamped their ticket to the state meet on Saturday.

“I could barely field a team before and now I have 12 kids and I had to pick who I wanted to go to state,” Parkway coach Ann Vian said with a smile. “It’s so awesome. Words just can’t describe it. I knew they had the capability. I just didn’t know if we could get there.”

In Division II, the top four teams, along with the top 16 placers advance to the state meet.

In the girls D-II race, Defiance and St. Marys finished third and fourth, respectively, to advance to the state meet.

St. Marys’ Kelly Wilker had the best performance for area D-II girls, finishing third in 19:33.12.

In the boys Division II race, Lexington nipped Defiance for the team title, 51-68. Van Wert’s Calahan Wolfrum had the best area finish, coming in eighth (16:34.72).

