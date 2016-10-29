Late field goal lifts Kent State past Central Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Shane Hynes’ 35-yard field goal as time expired lifted Kent State to a 27-24 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Hynes’ kick came at the end of an 11-play, 68-yard drive. Nick Holley had 102 yards passing with a touchdown and 144 yards rushing with a 68-yard TD run for Kent State (3-6, 2-3 Mid-American).

Cooper Rush threw two touchdown passes and 244 yards for CMU, but also had three interceptions. Central Michigan benefited from a blocked-punt safety and a pick-6.

In the third quarter, Rush found Mark Chapman from 40 yards to go up 17-10. On the ensuing possession, Tony Annese picked off Holley’s pass and went 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Chippewas (5-4, 2-3) a two-score lead.

Temple 34, Cincinnati 13

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillip Walker threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, Ryquell Armstead ran for back-to-back scores and Temple turned two turnovers into TDs to beat Cincinnati 34-13 on Saturday.

Delvon Randall recovered a fumble by Cincinnati’s Gunner Kiel to set up Temple’s first TD, a 40-yard pass from Walker to Adonis Jennings four plays later for a 10-0 lead. Walker later hit Ventell Bryant on a 28-yard TD strike and Temple (6-3, 4-1 American Athletic) led 17-13 at halftime.

Temple’s Jahad Thomas gained 151 yards on 17 carries and the Owls outgained the Bearcats 474-186 in total yards.

Kiel passed for 119 yards for Cincinnati (4-4, 1-4), with TD strikes of 28 and 4 yards to Devin Gray.

Dayton 21, Stetson 10

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Alex Jeske had 163 yards of total offense and accounted for all three Dayton touchdowns to help the Flyers beat Stetson 21-10 on Saturday.

Dayton (7-2, 5-1 Southland) went up 14-3 on Jeske’s 28-yard TD pass to Ryan Skibinski late in the second quarter. The Flyers held that lead for over 29 minutes until Jeske scored his second TD run, an 8-yard keeper to make it 21-3 late in the fourth.

Stetson (4-4, 2-3) responded with its only touchdown on a six-play, 74-yard drive capped by Darian Wright’s 1-yard run. But Cameron Stubbs recovered the onside kick and Dayton was able to run out the clock.

Jeske completed 9 of 13 for 82 yards and a touchdown and ran 22 times for 81 yards and two TDs. Jared Ruffing added 80 yards rushing for the Flyers.

Miami (Ohio) 28, Eastern Michigan 15

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Gus Ragland had a 54-yard touchdown throw to Jared Murphy and ran in another score Saturday to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 28-15 win over Eastern Michigan.

Ragland finished 15 of 23 for 175 yards and punched in his rushing TD from the 2 on the game’s opening drive. Kenny Young made it 14-0 on the RedHawks next possession with a 54-yard touchdown run as Miami (3-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) notched its third-straight win.

Also scoring for the RedHawks was Alonzo Smith with a 1-yard touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Eastern Michigan (5-4, 2-3) closed the gap to 28-15 with a 75-yard TD pass from Brogan Roback to Dieuly Aristilde, but the Eagles next drive stalled at the Ohio 41 and an interception by Heath Harding ended their final possession at midfield.

Roback finished with 328 yards and two touchdowns, while Aristilde had a career-high 193 yards receiving.

Youngstown 13, Indiana State 10

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Darien Townsend’s 79-yard punt return for a touchdown with 9:19 left to play provided the winning score as Youngstown State beat Indiana State 13-10 on Saturday night.

Townsend’s score gave Youngstown State (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley) its first lead of the game. It was the first punt return for a TD for the Penguins since Josh Lee ran one back 96 yards in 2011 against Valparaiso.

Defensively, the Penguins recorded seven sacks with their last two coming on Indiana State’s (4-5, 2-4) final drive. The Sycamores turned the ball over on downs.

Martin Ruiz had 22 carries for 151 yards_including a 41-yard run— for Youngstown State.