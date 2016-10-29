T-Birds capture district title

OTTOVILLE — Lima Central Catholic captured the Division III District championship after defeating top-seeded Continental, 1-0, Saturday.

T-Bird’s Avery Rice goal with 27:50 in the first half proved to be the only goal Lima Central Catholic would need to garner the victory. LCC keeper Madison Stolly recorded the shutout. Continental had six shots on goal and LCC had five.

The T-Birds (12-4) advance to the regional semifinal and will play Liberty-Benton in Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Liberty-Benton defeated Riverdale 1-0. Continental ends its season with a 14-5 mark.

DIVISION III DISTRICT BOYS SOCCER

Bluffton 3, Lima Temple Christian 1

KALIDA —Bluffton’s Tristan Smucker scored twice and Eli Bourassa added a goal as the Pirates won the Division III District champion after defeating Lima Temple Christian, 3-1, Saturday.

Scoring got started at the 2 minute mark when Pirate Luke Young crossed a ball to Eli Bourassa who buried it.

In the second half at minute 51 Temple Christian scored on a well place kick by Pioneer Cameron Worsham. Taran Zwiebel was credited with the assist. At the 72nd minute the Pioneers were called for a foul in the box and Tristian Smucker took the penalty kick, sinking it over Temple Keeper D.J. Clay. Then one minute later Smucker again got the ball to the net when he headed a crossing pass from Trevor Bunch.

Pirate keeper Levi Smith made one save and Pioneer goalie D.J. Clay had 10 saves. Temple Christian had three shots on goal and Bluffton had 23.

Bluffton (16-3) advances to face the winner of the Tiffin District on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. at Perrysburg Junior High School. Temple Christian ends its season with a 12-5-3 record.

Volleyball

Coldwater 3, St. Henry 2

Coldwater (22-4) def. St. Henry, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-11 and will advance to the regional semi-final at Lake High School on Thursday at 7:30p.m. vs. Huron.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Women’s soccer

ONU 4, Marietta 0

ADA — The Ohio Northern women’s soccer team celebrated Senior Day as they shutout Marietta 4-0 and won the Ohio Athletic Conference Regular Season title outright Saturday afternoon at Kerscher Stadium.

The Polar Bears move to 14-3-0 overall and 8-1-0 in the OAC while the Pioneers fall to 7-7-5, 1-4-4. With the victory, the Polar Bears have claimed the No. 1 seed in next week’s OAC Tournament and have clinched home field advantage throughout the tournament. Northern earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of the lowest remaining seed of the two quarterfinal contests.

Freshmen Alyssa Manley (Lima/Bath) and Rose Nienaber (Cincinnatti/Oak Hills) each scored twice to lead Northern offensively. After a scoreless first half, Nienaber found Manley on a breakaway with a long through ball, before Manley beat to MC keeper to make it 1-0 in the 49th minute. In the 54th minute, Manley would again find the back of the net as she placed a shot just out of the Marietta keepers reach and extended the lead to 2-0. Less than 40 seconds later, Nienaber added to the lead as Stephens played a short through ball and Nienaber found the back of the net from the left wing to make it 3-0. The Manley and Nienaber show would continue in the 58th minute as Manley played a perfect cross into the goalies box and found a wide open Nienaber who was able to capitalize and seal the 4-0 shutout.

Men’s Soccer

Transylvania 6, Bluffton 0

Bluffton, Ohio - The Bluffton University men’s soccer team finished its 2016 campaign on Saturday with a loss to Transylvania Bluffton 6-0. Bluffton finished the season with a 3-15 mark (0-9 HCAC).

Senior Blake Drewes (Archbold) fired two shots on frame in his final match as a Beaver. Senior keepers Matt Hardman-Zimmerman (Forest City, Penn.) and Chris Wagler (Leipsic/Pandora-Gilboa) combined for eight saves

Swimming

John Carroll 223, ONU 73

ADA — The Ohio Northern women’s swimming and diving team fell to John Carroll 223-73 Saturday.

The Polar Bears fall to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Blue Streaks move to 1-1, 1-0.

In the first event of the day, Watson, junior Sydney Veon (Riverside, Ill./Brookfield), freshman Kyley Stuart (Ada/Ada) and senior Molly Wheeler (Sylvania/Northview) finished third in the 200 medley relay in 1:57.27.

Cross Country

ONU women finish fourth

DELAWARE — Sophomores Emily Richards (Delaware/Hayes) and Ashlie Baumann (Sterling Heights, Mich./Stevenson) earned All-Conference honors with top-18 finishes to lead Ohio Northern at the 2016 Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Cross Country Championships Saturday morning at Columbus State Community College.

The Polar Bears (31-37 overall) finished fourth out of 10 teams with 105 points.

Richards finished second out of 125 runners in 22:09 and Baumann finished 11th in 22:38.

ONU men win OAC

No. 19-ranked Ohio Northern won its second consecutive league title in dominating fashion at the 2016 Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Championships Saturday afternoon at Columbus State Community College.

The Polar Bears (63-5 overall) placed an impressive eight runners in the top 18 to defeat No. 23 Mount Union 29-43 for the team crown.

Senior Andrew Harden (Vandalia/Vandalia-Butler) won the individual title by 2.9 seconds, finishing first out of 143 runners in 25:24 on the 8,000-meter course. Sophomore Ian McVey (Stow/Stow-Munroe Falls), senior Kase Schalois (Van Wert) and senior Cully Gordon (Holmesville/West Holmes) also earned First Team All-OAC honors.