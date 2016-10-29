Celina edges Elida in OT to capture district crown

ELIDA – Celina was in desperate need of offense.

So in the second half, Celina coach Calvin Freeman took his goalkeeper, Kendall Gilmore, out of the net and placed her in the midfield.

The move worked.

Gilmore scored the game-tying goal and Emily Keith scored in the first overtime period to lift Celina to a 2-1 overtime victory over Elida in the Division II girl’s soccer district championship match Saturday at Elida.

With Celina making an offensive charge into the offensive third of the field, Keith pounced on a loose ball in the heart of the 18-yard box. Keith fired a shot from 12-yards out into the back of the net to give Celina the 2-1 victory.

The goal came with 2:51 remaining in the first 15-minute overtime period.

“I just saw the ball roll and the keeper (Shyah Wheeer) went after it and I went after it,” Keith said. “I just wanted to get to get it and the next thing I knew it was in there. I don’t remember much. It was all in the moment.”

Celina (11-4-3), which played in the state tournament last year, advances to the regional semifinals against Bay Village Bay at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington High School.

Elida (12-3-3), the Western Buckeye League champion, tied Celina 1-1 during the regular season.

The match was dominated by a swirling, and sometimes brutal, 25 mph wind.

Elida made the most of the wind, until overtime, when Celina was able to score going with the wind.

Elida outshot Celina, 12-5. Celina outshot Elida in overtime, 3-0. Both teams took six corner kicks.

Celina goalkeeper Gilmore made six first-half saves. Freshman goalkeeper Chloe Russell had only save, but it was the save of the match.

Elida goalkeeper Shyah Wheeler had two saves.

Elida played with the wind in the first half and continually buzzed into the 18-yard box. Elida outshot Celina 9-0 in the first half, as Celina couldn’t get an offensive push into the wind.

But Elida managed only one goal with the wind advantage.

Elida defender Baylie Moening fired a rising 30-yard shot which landed in the upper-left corner of the net. That gave Elida a 1-0 lead with 33:11 left in the first half.

“That one goal we knew (with the wind) wasn’t going to be enough,” Elida coach Brady Overholt said. “Going into the second half, I was worried. And Celina knew they had to do something and moving their keeper up was a game changer for them.”

Celina had the wind in the second half, but Elida continually powered its way through the wind and got off better scoring opportunities.

But with Gilmore now in the midfield, Celina did make a run. Kelly Moeder took a free kick from 40-yards out and sent it into box.

Gilmore pounded it home to tie the match at 1 with 24:15 left in regulation.

“I was really happy I could help my team out,” Gilmore said. “I’m willing to play wherever my team needs me most.”

Gilmore played plenty of midfield this year until the fourth game of the year when she sprained her knee and missed two weeks. When she returned, she took over as the goalkeeper.

Down the stretch, she played all over the field. Then, Gilmore started each tournament game in goal.

“He (coach Freeman) told me at halftime (I would move to midfield) … to try to give a different look and help my team out,” Gilmore said. … Being down 1-0 that long is demoralizing. So to get that back we knew we were OK. It shifted the momentum a little bit.”

Added Freeman, “Kendall can play just about any position, she’s a senior, and we were a goal down and we needed her out on the field as much as we needed her in the box. And we have a capable freshman (goalkeeper Chloe Russell), who made a super save in the second half. … We wanted to bring her out and put her on the outside, which was having a little bit of difficulty.”

Elida’s best chance in the final minutes came when Jaydon Hollstein hit a hard-rising, line-drive shot from 12-yards out that freshman goalkeeper Russell jumped and just did tip the ball over the top of the bar.

“That was totally the save of the game,” Freeman said. “She made a fantastic play on a great kick. That was a rocket shot coming in and she was able to get something on it to deflect it out of the goal.”

Heading into overtime, Celina had the wind at its back once again.

“In overtime, with the wind against us, I knew that might be a problem,” Overholt said. We tried to battle and in the second half I thought we controlled a lot of the game, but we just couldn’t finish.’’

Celina sophomore Emily Keith (left) and Elida sophomore Baylie Moening fight for control of the ball Saturday during the Division II District final in Elida. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_102916ElidaCelinaSoccer01cardinal.jpg Celina sophomore Emily Keith (left) and Elida sophomore Baylie Moening fight for control of the ball Saturday during the Division II District final in Elida. Celina senior Lauren Duncan (back) and Elida junior Lauren Kesler fight for the ball Saturday during the Division II District final in Elida. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_102916ElidaCelinaSoccer03cardinal.jpg Celina senior Lauren Duncan (back) and Elida junior Lauren Kesler fight for the ball Saturday during the Division II District final in Elida.