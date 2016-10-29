Virtually the best food you can find

The final impetus for this report came during a recent lunch time conversation with Tyler Miller. In this case it was not the Wapak bowling young gun Tyler Miller, it was the technology savant Tyler Miller from Virtual Technologies. Miller had just had a burger and fries and his fountain drink of choice at 20th Century and was more than pleased with what he had consumed.

The conversation was more about the price that he felt was more than friendly as related to the fast food options.

Interestingly enough the burger and fries, though good options are not even the best item at 20th or any of the lanes in our area. We will come back to 20th a little later on but lets do a quick review of some of the other bowling establishments and what they have to offer.

The word garbage somehow always makes me think of flies but somehow when I think of the TD Garbage Bowl at Bluffton’s Southgate Lanes it makes me think of fries and not flies. The TDGB initially named by Thomas Dalton is a not so delicate blend of fries, chicken chunks, onions, cheese, your preferred barbecue sauce as well as anything Derek and Bean see that they have laying around and can toss it to the bowl.

The crew from The Gate has actually been working on a couple of different options that will be as big a hit soon at the TDGB. The one that caught my eye starts with pulled pork, cole slaw and of course fries not flies. Only time will tell how many of those are consumed.

The food has to be good in Bluffton, as it is also home turf to bowlers from Ottawa who clearly have food that they can proudly boast about at Highland Lanes. Highland will be a stop on the WOHSBC league rounds and you can count of the fact that some teams will hit the fast food either coming or going to bowl maybe even a franchise pizza place.

I can only say foolish, foolish, foolish! You will not beat this food anywhere in Ottawa, Ohio for the price. As a multi-time diner at the lanes, you will not beat it for the quality either. Remember high school bowlers (for anyone going there to catch a high school sporting event) the they are huge supporters of student athletes and band members.

The choice for me is easy, the pizza steak, or ramp up and try the Randy Pizza Steak. The pizza is also phenomenal. Trust me, you will not be disappointed. Cannot wait until Temple makes the trip!

Plamor Lanes in Coldwater is amazing as well. I have actually driven to that far away city with the cool sounding name of Sunday, a non tourney Sunday yet, for the Sunday buffet, prepared at least in part by Linus Hartings himself.

I give Linus the plug here as the Linus burger is one that I do not want to tell Tyler Miller about or we may lose a good Lima customer to lunch time company road trips.

I always loved Wapak when I could order sandwiches named after people from The Bill Davis Baloney to the Walter Ray Williams burger. Somehow I always thought some of their magic may rub off on me. It was a couple of years ago now that those names went away. So sad, but former proprietor Dave Jeanneret won me back with the references instead to the Wapak High School bowling team and thankfully not creating the Big House Burger, after all I want some meat in my burger.

By the way if you love AYCE fish on Fridays, nobody does it better and yes you may not only see Brian VanMeter on the fryer, Brandon and Anthony Kennard have also been known to take a turn… great coach, great bowlers – maybe it is the fish!!!

Westgate Lanes has always had the reputation for great pizza and that rep seems to be holding true whenever people come back to town for the holidays. I do want to add that the Sunday breakfast, in fact any breakfast gets great reviews from people who visit the Cable road establishment.

Here is my Westgate challenge to you. When you get to the lanes to dine, ask for Sydney Biglow. She will give you quality service first and foremost to include letting you know what the best of the best is that they have to offer on any given day. Tip her well for she is most worthy. Personally I like the Southern Triple Play.

Well we are back to 20th Century, proudly my home away from home. I have always been a fan of the Calzone, especially the meatball with banana peppers and olives but let me tell you there is actually one customer who loves it with simply mushrooms. Can you imagine how good it must be with just mushrooms being able to carry the deal.

Recently however I have become a fan of the chicken selections at the Home of The League Bowler on South Main Street. It has been not only reported but twice observed that one gentlemen and his young bride is a regular consumer of the wings that 20th has to offer, 15 at a time. The chunks are every bit as good.

As for bowling we will finish this report this way, it was either yesterday afternoon or later today that I was at one of these bowling establishment eating a pulled pork and cole slaw garbage bowl with sweet chili dressing and fries. You tell me where I took the time to watch the junior stars ot the Lima Bowling Association roll their team tournament.

Have a great day and lets do lunch

