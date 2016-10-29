Refresh your memory on the required regulations of deer hunting.

After a couple of recent frosty mornings, the urge to deer hunt becomes more of a priority as cooler weather usually means the rut is coming closer.

For those who haven’t been in the field or woods yet with a bow or are simply waiting for gun season, it’s always a good reminder to refresh you memory on the required regulations.

Know which counties are two or three-deer counties, especially if you hunt in different locales. Know what permits you need. Remember antlerless permits are valid in only 10 counties in Ohio and expire on Nov. 27. They are not valid for deer-gun week except in Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW) authorized controlled hunts. Hunters taking antlerless deer must use an either-sex permit during gun week in in counties where an antlerless permit is not valid during the early archery season..

Hunters may take only one antlered deer regardless of county, hunting method or season. Remember the statewide deer limit is six.

Although Ohio resident landowners, spouses, and their children are not required to have a hunting license, either-sex deer permit or antlerless deer permit when hunting on land they own they are required to follow set bag limits and check in their harvest. Landowners will create a game tag and attach it to the harvested game. Once tagged they can check game in at a license vendor, use the operator-assisted game check (fees apply) or online at www.wildohio.gov.

Deer hunting regulations can be obtained at a license vendor or online at http://wildlife.ohiodnr.gov/huntingandtrappingregulations#

* * *

If you have never field dressed a deer or butchered one, you might be interest in a free workshop for each provided by the DOW.

The hand-on event will be held in southwest Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 6-9:30 p.m. Field dressing, skinning and butchering are among the topics trained professionals will cover during the workshop.

Pre-registration is required because of space limitations. The workshop location will be provided to registered attendees. Register by calling Brittany 937-372-9261, or email [email protected] Participants should dress appropriately since portions of the workshop may take place outdoors.

* * *

If you have never hunted or have little hunting experience with ring-necked pheasants, there still is time to register for a three-session workshop offered to adults 18 or older.

Classes are scheduled for Nov. 6 and 13 at the Greene County Fish & Game Association and the hunt will take place Dec, 10 on public land managed by the Ohio DOW. Participants must pre-register and are required to attend all three days of the workshop. No walk-ins will be accepted at this class.

Pheasant identification, history, habitat, shooting, gun selection, hunting apparel and future pheasant hunting opportunities are covered during the workshop. Certified trap instructors will teach participants to shoot trap on the first two days of the class. Dog trainers will supply dogs and educate students on dog breed as well as selecting and caring for hunting dogs. All ammunition and firearms will be provided.

To register for the workshop, call wildlife communications specialist Chris Mangen, at 937-347-0929 [email protected] <mailto:[email protected] >.

* * *

A new Ohio record northern pike was caught in northwest Ohio in late September.

A 22.78-pound northern pike caught by Troy Klingler, of Stryker, has been certified by the Outdoor Writers of Ohio (OWO) state record fish committee. Klingler caught his record fish in McKarns Lake, which is located in Williams County. He caught the northern pike September 24, using a Berkley Crazy Legs for bait. Klingler used a casting rod with 12-pound test monofilament. The pike was 45 inches long and 19 inches in girth. Ohio record fish are based solely on weight.

Klinger’s Fish bested the previous record by less than half a pound. The previous state record northern pike which was caught in Lyre Lake by Chris Campbell on Oct, 3, 1988 and weighed 22.38 pounds. It measured 43 inches long.

Ohio’s state record fish are certified by the OWO’s state record fish committee with assistance from fisheries biologists with the Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW). Fisheries biologists Bryan Kinter and Ed Lewis from the DOW’s Wildlife District 2 office confirmed the identification of Klingler’s catch as a northern pike.

For more information on Ohio’s state record fish program contact Fred Snyder, chairman, OWO state record fish committee, 754 County Road 126, Fremont, 43420, phone 419-332-0777, email [email protected] , www.outdoorwritersofohio.org

Al Smith Guest Columnist

Al Smith is a freelance outdoor writer. You may contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @alsmithFL

