Elida tops Bath to close season

ELIDA — Elida (6-4) closed out its season with a 40-7 victory against Bath (3-7) in a Western Buckeye League matchup Friday night.

Isaac Adams completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 309 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs (5-4 WBL). He also had 40 yards rushing on 16 carries. Daniel Unruh caught six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and Brady Gibson, De’Angelo Woods and Sam Quaintance each had a TD grab also for Elida. The Bulldogs’ Cole Harmon finished with 44 yards rushing, 62 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Kaden Sullivan rushed for 47 yards on 13 attempts and Bo Gross scored the lone TD for the Wildcats (2-7).

Wapakoneta 52, Van Wert 6

WAPAKONETA — The Redskins (9-1) finished with an 8-1 league mark to finish in a three-way tie with St. Marys and Ottawa-Glandorf atop the WBL standings. The Cougars finished their season 0-10 (0-9 WBL).

Landon Hall rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts and also caught a TD reception from Manny Vorhees. Markus South and Maddux Liles each had a TD run and Jacob Cockerall returned a fumble for score also for the Redskins.

Nate Place connected with Nick Gutierrez on an 8-yard TD pass for Van Wert touchdown. Jacoby kelly had 62 yards rushing on 12 carries also for the Cougars.

Defiance 20, Shawnee 6

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Christian Ford had five passes for 41 yards and had caught a TD pass from Rakquan Manley for Shawnee (1-9, 0-10 WBL). Manley finished with 13 carries for 70 yards.

Other WBL scores: Kenton 23, Celina 18.

Northwest Conference

Ada 49, Allen East 34

HARROD — Ada quarterback Seth Conley was 28 of 35 for 435 yards and 4 touchdowns. Bulldog receiver Jordan Bailey had 10 catches for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns. For Allen East, Caleb Smelcer had 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Columbus Grove 46, Bluffton 19

BLUFFTON —Bulldog Reid Stechschulte was 8 of 11 for 118 yards with one touchdown and rushed for 344 yards on 29 carries and scored 5 touchdowns. Pirate Dakota Bricker had 166 yards on 23 carries. Bricker also returned a kickoff for 88 yards and had a TD reception.

Other NWC scores: Crestview 28, Paulding 8.

Northwest Central Conference

Fort Loramie 46, Perry 12

FORT LORAMIE — Perry finished the year with a 3-7 overall record and a 2-5 mark in the NWCC.

Upper Scioto Valley 55,

Ridgemont 8

MCGUFFEY — USV (7-3, 6-1 NWCC) earned a share of the conference title. Ridgemont finished its season 3-7 (1-6 NWCC). Rams quarterback Jason Moots was 6 of 8 for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rams running back Austin Sloan rushed for 150 yards on 6 carries and one touchdown. Ridgemont’s Ethan Mouser carried the ball 30 times for 152 yards.

Other NWCC scores: Lehman Catholic 42, Waynesfield-Goshen 7; Riverside 54, Hardin Northern 8.

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 32,

Delphos St. John’s 6

COLDWATER — Cavalier running back Nate Rindler had 5 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown. Blue Jay Eric Vogt had 5 catches for 88 yards and one touchdowns.

Other MAC scores: Minster 27, Anna 23; Marion Local 41, Parkway 0; St. Henry 35, Fort Recovery 21; Versailles 40, New Bremen 7.

Elsewhere

Huron 30,

Lima Central Catholic 0

HURON — The T-Birds finish their year at 2-8.

Other area scores: Indian Lake 35, Benjamin Local 16; Arlington 28, Leipsic 6; Pandora-Gilboa 15, Cory-Rawson 13.

