Lima area football players of the week

• Ada quarterback Seth Conley was 28 of 35 for 435 yards and 4 touchdowns and Bulldog receiver Jordan Bailey had 10 catches for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns in their win over Allen East. For Allen East, Caleb Smelcer had 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

• Columbus Grove’s Reid Stechschulte was 8 of 11 for 118 yards with one touchdown and rushed for 344 yards on 29 carries and scored 5 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Bluffton.

• Elida quarterback Isaac Adams completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 309 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs in their win over Bath.

• Upper Scioto Valley’s running back Austin Sloan rushed for 150 yards on 6 carries and one touchdown in the Rams win over Ridgemont.

• Titan quarterback Jay Kaufman 14 of 26 with 132 yards and one touchdown in Ottawa-Glandorf’s win over St. Marys. Roughrider running back Eric Spicer had 155 yards on 26 carries in the losing effort.

• Kenton’s Trent Hites was 17 of 32 for for 175 yards and rushed for 158 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns in the Wildcats win over Celina.