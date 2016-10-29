Jeff claims NWC crown

DELPHOS — It was Delphos Jefferson, again.

But this time, the Wildcats needed to come from behind in the final quarter to win their fourth straight Northwest Conference title.

Hunter Binkley’s 39-yard TD with 2:17 to go lifted Delphos Jefferson to a 19-13 victory over Spencerville on Friday at Stadium Park.

“It’s unbelievable,” Binkley said. “Every year I’ve been here we’ve done it (won the NWC). It’s a big thing for the seniors.”

Both teams are playoff bound, as Delphos Jefferson (9-1, 7-0 NWC) was third and Spencerville (8-2, 6-1 NWC) was fourth in region 26 of Division VI. The top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs.

“You play this team (Spencerville), it’s going to come down to the end,” Delphos Jefferson coach Chris Sommers said. “They’re going to make great plays and we’re going to make great plays.”

But the playoffs weren’t on anyone’s mind in this physical battle for the NWC title.

“It was a tough battle and it was hard-nosed,” Spencerville coach John Zerbe said. “You could tell that it was an emotional, physical slugfest.”

Binkley finished with 118 yards on 21 carries to lead both teams in rushing. He had the 39-yard TD.

Delphos Jefferson’s Brenen Auer had 89 yards on 23 carries with two TDs (15, 1).

Chris Picker paced Spencerville with 87 yards on 12 carries, with a 46-yard TD. Calvin Wilson had 65 yards on 13 carries. Keaton Lotz had 48 yards on 16 carries.

The game was tied at 6 at the half.

Spencerville took a 13-6 lead with 1:20 left in the third quarter when Chris Picker broke loose up the middle for a 46-yard TD.

That’s when the Delphos Jefferson offensive line started pounding away.

“It was like being trapped in the corner in boxing,” Binkley said. “You have to fight your way out and that’s what we did.”

The Wildcats went 61 yards in 10 plays for the game-tying score. Auer took it over from the 1 when he spun off left tackle and into the end zone. That tied the game at 13 with 10:38 to go.

After a Spencerville punt, Jefferson took over on its own 39 with 2:25 left.

That’s when Binkley broke through the middle of the line and tore off on his 39-yard TD run to give the Wildcats a 19-13 lead with 2:17 to go.

“The line struggled at first, but they were great in the fourth quarter,” Binkley said. “I saw and I took it.”

Added Sommers, “I thought we were close (to breaking Binkley) a couple of times. And I think our offensive coaches did a great job with the line. … I think it took us a couple of quarters to get our composure.

“But I’m very proud of our guys. They got their composure and started to put some plays together. And give credit coach Zerbe and their defense. I thought they did a fantastic job.”

Spencerville had one final drive, but Jefferson’s Jace Stockwell batted down a deep pass on first down. Stockwell then picked off a pass on third-and-23 at the Jefferson 42 to seal it with 1:37 to go.

“I just tried to make a play on the ball,” Stockwell said. “I knew they were going deep with it. It’s a good team win. I’m happy to be where I am, going to the playoffs.”

Jefferson scored first on Auer’s 15-yard TD run with 8:29 left in the first quarter.

Spencerville tied the game at 6 on long-range power field goals from Damon Blair, from 37 and 44 yards.

Spencerville and Jefferson will both play in the playoffs against teams to be determined on Sunday.

“You can’t tell them it’s not a big deal, because it is,” Zerbe said. “And you can’t tell them it doesn’t hurt, because it does hurt. So, basically, you gather your emotions and gather yourself and come back Monday ready to go again.”

Wildcats beat Bearcats for outright title

