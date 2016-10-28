Irish edge Spartans

LIMA — With just over 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Lima Senior, up by 28-14, could smell the upset, the playoffs and a win over No. 1 ranked Toledo Central Catholic.

But the Irish flexed their state powerhouse muscles in the final 14 minutes and outscored the Spartans, 21-7, to edge Lima Senior, 35-34, in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference clash Friday night.

Needing a win to make the playoffs, the Spartans, who finish their season at 6-4 and 4-3 in TRAC action, will not be making the postseason after the loss. Toledo Central Catholic finished the season unbeaten with a 10-0 mark and captured the league title with a 7-0 mark. This is the fourth consecutive season the Irish have won the crown.

Key turnovers by the Spartans and the running of Toledo Central Catholic star running back Michael Warren spearheaded the major comeback for the Irish. Warren, who is heading to the University of Toledo, finished the game with 390 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries.

“We just had a couple of mistakes at the end and we knew we couldn’t have turnovers but I couldn’t be more happier for these guys,” Lima Senior head coach Andre Griffin said. “This senior went out with a bang. It was probably one of the best game at Lima Senior in a long time. It was classic but we came up short but we definitely can build on it.”

Toledo Central Catholic head coach Greg Dempsey said he knew the Irish were in for a battle and that is what he got.

“Nothing shocked me tonight,” Dempsey said. “They just came out ready to go. They came from the opening kickoff ready to smack us and do it all night long. We were just fortunate to make a few key plays in key moments.”

The Spartans’ collapse began with 2:20 left in the third quarter when the Irish recovered a fumble at the Lima Senior 7 yard line that was scooped up for pay dirt by Jase Bowen. The touchdown cut the lead to 28-21 with 2:17 left in the third quarter.

The Irish crept two points closer when the Toledo Central Catholic defense pinned the Spartans at their own one on a punt and then on the next play tackled Jaden Walker for the safety. With 8:24 left the Irish trailed 28-23.

After receiving the kick after the safety the Irish got in great field position at the Lima Senior 22 and it took two plays for Toledo Central Catholic to score when Warren raced in from 13 yards out to make the score 29-28 after a failed two-point conversion.

Despite giving up the lead, the Spartans still had fight in them and took the lead on their next possession when Lima Senior signal caller Adrine Mitchell found a streaking Keaton Upshaw on a post pattern for 66 yards for the touchdown and the lead with 7:49 left in the game.

But by this time, Warren was running on all cylinders and collected his fourth touchdown of the game when he capped off a four-play, 64 yard drive. The march down the field was highlighted by Warren’s 62 yard run.

Walker, who had a big first half with runs of 83 yards and 45 yards for touchdowns, finished the night with 173 yards on 17 carries. One of the reasons the Irish were able to mount a comeback was bottling up Walker in the second half as the Spartan tailback had 13 yards on six carries in the final two quarters.

“Walker called it,” Griffin said. “He showed he was one of the best two backs in the league.”

Lima Senior produced several big plays on both sides of the ball to give the Spartans the early 28-14 lead.. The first big defensive play that sparked the Spartan defense came late in the first quarter. With the Irish already up 14-7, they looked to be heading for another score with the ball at the Spartan 7-yard line.

When quarterback Torrin Campbell tried to bull his way into the end zone, Spartan linebacker Dniyae Moore stripped Campbell at the three and then raced 97 yards for the touchdown.

The defense came up big on the Irish’s next possession when the Irish went for it on fourth and one at the Lima Senior 21 yard line. The Spartans stood up Warren up and stopped him short of the first down.

Following the stop, the Spartans’ offense rewarded the defense by scoring after the turnover on downs when Walker ripped off a 45 yard run with 6:52 left in the half and after the successful extra point, the Spartans owned a 28-14 advantage.

“The defense just played a heck of a season,” Griffin said. “They had a heck of a year.”

Lima Senior running back Jaden Walker avoids Toledo Central Catholic defender Adonis Phillips to score a touchdown during Friday night’s game at Spartan Stadium. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_102816LimaSeniorTCC01cardinal.jpg Lima Senior running back Jaden Walker avoids Toledo Central Catholic defender Adonis Phillips to score a touchdown during Friday night’s game at Spartan Stadium.

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter at @JoseNogueras1.

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter at @JoseNogueras1.