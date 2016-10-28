O-G grabs share of WBL championship

ST. MARYS — After the game ended, the look on the face of Ottawa-Glandorf coach Ken Schriner said it all.

The longtime O-G coach had good reason to be overwhelmed.

Schriner’s Titans came into St. Marys on Friday night and knocked off the previously-unbeaten Roughriders 13-7, to grab a piece of the Western Buckeye League title. In fact, with Wapakoneta defeating Van Wert on Friday 52-6, the regular season ended with a three-way tie for the WBL title between St. Marys, O-G and Wapakoneta. All three teams are 9-1 overall and 8-1 in the WBL.

O-G’s defense came up big Friday, holding the potent St. Marys running attack to 237 rushing yards, while forcing four turnovers (three fumbles, one interception).

“I will share this title anytime,” an elated Schriner said. “Our seniors did not win a game in junior high. They tied one game, somewhere along the line. They were 0-for (winless) as freshmen, and to come out and share a WBL championship — I just can’t believe this.

“Unbelievable effort for our defense. And they’ve been that way all year long, except for one game, against (loss against) Wapak. We made so many adjustments and really changed what we were doing. (Assistant) coach (Brian) Heebsh is just phenomenal, the way he plays this scheme and adjusts to every scheme that we see. He gets all the credit in the world for this tonight.”

Friday, O-G managed to get on the scoreboard early.

After St. Marys turned the ball over on downs to start the game, O-G put together an 8-play, 49-yard scoring drive to grab the early lead. Quarterback Jay Kaufman found Richie Knowlton (five catches, 63 yards) open for a 27-yard TD pass. With the point after by Tristen Ball, the Titans led 7-0.

Ball’s foot came into play two more times before halftime. The junior placekicker booted a 26-yard field goal at the 9:06 mark of the second quarter. Then, Ball capped off a successful drive by the Titans right before the break, with a 35-yard field goal, pushing O-G’s lead to 13-0.

However, St. Marys came out rejuvenated after the break.

The Roughriders, on their first possession of the second half, mounted a 7-play, 51-yard scoring drive, that was capped off with a 16-yard TD pass from quarterback Dustin Howell to Bo Kuenning. With the PAT by Gabe Vandever, the O-G lead was cut to 13-7.

St. Marys had a few more opportunities in the second half. However, the O-G defense came up big every time.

With 2:38 left to play in the game, the Roughriders took the ball over on O-G’s 48-yard line.

Five plays into the drive, Howell swung a pass to the left side of the field, where Seth Warniment caught the ball, and then attempted a hook-and-ladder toss to teammate Eric Spicer. Spicer never did cleanly catch the toss, as the Titans swarmed all over the play. Jacob Dible came up with the fumble recovery for O-G.

“It was one of the corners that popped him and I just ran down the line like we’re taught to do,” Dible said. “Then, I just fell on the ball.”

The Titans were forced to punt later on. However, the punt was fumbled and the Titans recovered the ball, and went on to secure the hard-fought victory.

“We battled field position all night,” Schriner said. “Offensively, in the second half, we just couldn’t do anything. They stuffed our run. It was crazy. We made a couple first downs to keep things rolling. In the first half, we were able to do some things that really kind of opened it up for us, and we made them adjust to what we were doing. Then, they had another adjustment that we didn’t make adjustments to.”

Offensively, O-G rushed for just 84 yards, while Kaufman was 13-of-25 passing for 132 yards.

For St. Marys, Eric Spicer led the running attack with 160 yards on 28 carries.

The Roughriders moved the ball fairly well. However, the Titans made the stops when they needed them. On the night, St. Marys was 1-for-4 on fourth-down conversions.

“For the type of team we are, those fourth down conversions are big for us,” St. Marys coach Doug Frye said.” It’s pretty simple, really. I just thought they played a lot harder than we did overall. In the third quarter, we played a lot better. Personally, I take the blame for the loss. I think they out-coached us in the first half, and they gave a better effort in the first half. In the second half, we made some adjustments, but we made too many mistakes.

“This season, I thought, was a step in the right direction, for sure. You come off 21 straight losses and then you go 9-1. That’s certainly a step in the right direction. Obviously, though, you would like to finish.”

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jay Kaufman (10) fights for extra yardage against St. Marys’ Dustin Howell, left, and TJ Mele (37) during Friday night’s game at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_St.marys-FB-vs-OG-DS3.jpg Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jay Kaufman (10) fights for extra yardage against St. Marys’ Dustin Howell, left, and TJ Mele (37) during Friday night’s game at Skip Baughman Field in St. Marys.

Titans defeat Roughriders to create 3-way tie atop standings

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

