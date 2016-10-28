Cavs hold off Raptors 94-91

TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 26 points and LeBron James scored 21, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers hold off DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors for a 94-91 victory on Friday night.

DeRozan had 32 points for Toronto in the first of four games scheduled between last season’s Eastern Conference finalists. Cleveland beat Toronto in six games on its way to winning the franchise’s first NBA championship.

Kevin Love had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavs. Toronto’s Jonas Valanciunas had his second straight double-double to open the season with 10 points and 17 rebounds, while Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson had his first of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Toronto never led during the first three quarters but then pulled within one point on four occasions in the fourth, finally going ahead on a free throw from Kyle Lowry with 2:37 left. Lowry had 17 points.

James tied it on a free throw 10 seconds later and scored two more points with 1:41 remaining to put Cleveland back in front.

A vicious, one-handed dunk from DeRozan tied it with 1:39 to go, but Irving’s 3-pointer with 44.3 seconds to play provided the winning margin for Cleveland.

DeRozan had 40 points in Toronto’s season-opening win over Detroit on Wednesday, besting Vince Carter’s 65 points in 2003-04 for the most for the franchise through the first two games of the season.

Tip ins

Cavaliers: With seven baskets, James moved past Patrick Ewing (9,702) for 15th career in field goals made. … With a first-quarter 3-pointer, Irving moved past Wesley Person (550) for sole possession of fourth place in 3-pointers made in franchise history. … F Channing Frye did not travel with the team after his mother passed away following a long battle with cancer. Frye is on indefinite leave and will not play in Saturday’s game against Orlando. He had kept his mother’s illness from the team until this week. “For him to internalize it this whole time without saying anything to anyone is tough,” said Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, whose own mother and grandmother are battling cancer.

Raptors: C Lucas Nogueira (ankle) sat out his second consecutive game with a sprain. … Toronto won the regular season series against the Cavaliers last year, taking three out of four games.

Sharp shooter

Fresh off leading local Major League Soccer team Toronto FC to its first-ever playoff win Sunday over Philadelphia Union, U.S. national team striker Jozy Altidore was in attendance Friday. TFC continues its postseason run against New York City FC on Sunday.

Rising up

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse, a former NCAA champion and three-time medalist in Rio de Janeiro, was given a standing ovation from the crowd in the second quarter. De Grasse, who hails from the local town of Markham, Ontario, received a personalized Raptors jersey from the team mascot.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host Orlando on Saturday hoping to extend their 14-game winning streak against the Magic. Orlando last beat Cleveland on Nov. 23, 2012.

Raptors: Host Denver on Monday to conclude a season-opening three-game homestand with their first game against a Western Conference opponent. Toronto was 17-13 against the West last season.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry shoots on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_113259272-788b529ab0024c0883adcf1d93749d59.jpg Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry shoots on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, top, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James exchange words after Lowry was called for an offensive foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_113259272-c8f55a9f0d414a8a8589039e8705d846.jpg Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, top, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James exchange words after Lowry was called for an offensive foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, left, drives on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_113259272-cb783478196640f9b153dc5f390b3807.jpg Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, left, drives on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)