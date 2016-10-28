Lima area volleyball players earn all-district honors

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Emily Annesser (Division II), Coldwater’s Tasha Kahlig (D-III), Ada’s Melina Woods (D-IV East) and New Bremen’s Paige Jones (D-IV East) have been named volleyball players of the year in District 8

The Titans’ Ann Ellerbrock was selected as the the coach of the year for D-I through D-III. New Bremen’s Diana Kramer (West) and Arlington’s Diana Inbody (East) were the D-IV coaches of the year.

Joining Annesser and Kahlig on the D-I through D-III first team were Alyssa Hoyng (Celina), Allison Sudhoff (Coldwater), Morgan Porter (Defiance), D-I player of the year Claudia Moorman (Findlay), Carley Stone (Fort Recovery), Norah Painter (Shawnee), Jordan Alt (O-G), Kylie White (O-G), Olivia Niekamp (St. Henry) and Ally Angstman (St. Marys).

Joining Woods and Jones on the D-IV first team were Lauren Willow (Arlington), Madi Ellis (Delphos St. John’s), Shelby Alloway (Hardin Northern), Brooke Gerdeman (Leipsic), Carrie Fesenmyer (Marion Local), Loryn Huffman (McComb), MaKenna Babb (McComb), Kenzie Schroer (New Knoxville), Bridget Landin (Ottoville) and Alexa Maag (Pandora-Gilboa).