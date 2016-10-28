Ohio State-Northwestern matchups

QUARTERBACKS

Ohio State’s passing game has not been as successful as it would like it to be in the last three games, but J.T. Barrett still leads the Big Ten in completion percentage (63.6) and touchdown passes (17).

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (1,686 yards, 14 touchdowns) completed 49 percent of his passes in three non-league games, two of them losses to Western Michigan and Illinois State, but has connected on 64 percent on his throws in Big Ten games.

Advantage: Ohio State

RUNNING BACKS

Mike Weber (683 yards, 4 TDs) continues to get lots of work as an inside threat but one of the big questions coming out of OSU’s loss at Penn State was why outside threat Curtis Samuel, who had a 74-yard touchdown run on his first carry, got only one more carry the rest of the game.

The Wildcats’ Justin Jackson (792 yards, 6 TDs) is headed for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. He averages 24 carries a game.

Advantage: Ohio State

RECEIVERS

Noah Brown (19 catches) is the only wide receiver who ranks in the top five among OSU pass catchers. Anyone hoping to see more of freshmen like Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor will probably be disappointed. Urban Meyer says they’re not game ready yet.

Northwestern’s Austin Carr (50 catches, 720 yards, 9 TDs) leads Big Ten receivers in all three of those categories by wide margins. Flynn Nagel has 22 catches for 252 yards.

Advantage: Northwestern

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Penn State sacked Barrett six times and seemed able to exploit Ohio State’s youth and inexperience on the offensive line. OSU will have to regroup this week.

Northwestern has allowed a Big Ten-worst 20 sacks and its 3.5 yards per rushing play is also the worst in the Big Ten. But in its last three games — wins over Iowa, Michigan State and Indiana — it has averaged 37 points and 413 yards of total offense.

Advantage: Ohio State

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ohio State didn’t get the pressure it expected when it sacked Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley only once. It needs more this week.

Defensive end Ifaedi Odenigbo has eight sacks and nine tackles for losses for Northwestern.

Advantage: Ohio State

LINEBACKERS

If you didn’t already know OSU’s linebackers can run, Raekwon McMillan defended a pass in the end zone and Chris Worley caught Saquon Barkley from behind on a long run against Penn State.

The leader of this group for Northwestern is Anthony Walker (5.5 tackles for losses, 2 sacks) who was first-team All-Big Ten last year. Jaylen Prater has 58 tackles.

Advantage: Ohio State

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Ohio State allowed only eight completions by McSorley but four of them came in crucial situations and were for big yardage.

Northwestern cornerback Matt Harris, a third-team All-Big Ten selection last year, has given up football because of concussions. Safety Godwin Igwebuike leads the team with 61 tackles and has an interception.

Advantage: Ohio State

SPECIAL TEAMS

A blocked field goal and blocked punt were huge factors in Ohio State letting a 14-point lead slip away in its loss to Penn State last week in one of the worst special teams meltdowns in years, maybe decades, by the Buckeyes.

Northwestern kicker Jack Mitchell has made his last three field goals after starting the season 1 of 4. Punter Hunter Niswander averages 43.0 yards per punt.

Advantage: Ohio State