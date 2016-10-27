Ottawa-Glandorf wins volleyball district

FINDLAY — Ottawa-Glandorf claimed a Division II volleyball district championship Thursday night with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8 victory against Bowling Green at Findlay High School.

O-G will play the winner of Saturday’s match between Parma Heights Holy Name and Parm Padua Franciscan in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ontario High School.

Against BG, Jordan Alt had 17 kills and 11 blocks, Kylie White had 11 kills and five blocks, Emily Annesser had 10 kills, nine aces, 25 assists and 11 digs, Kendra Kahle had 20 assists and 12 digs, Brooke Kleman had 38 digs, Carly Alt had nine kills, Karlie Bellman had four aces and 11 digs and Taylor Alt had nine kills and nine digs.

Division IV

McComb 3, Leipsic 0

OTTAWA — The Vikings (21-4) were eliminated 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 in the district final at Ottawa-Glandorf.

Brooke Gerdeman had 14 kills, Kierra Meyer had eight kills, nine digs and two aces, Hayley Heitmeyer had eight kills nad four blocks, Mindy Ellerbrock had 13 digs and Selena Loredo had 27 assists for Leipsic.

New Bremen 3, Minster 0

VAN WERT — The Wildcats fell 25-17, 25-14, 25-11.

Hayley Baumer had 13 assists, Jordyn Heitbrink had seven kills, Paige Purdy had nine digs and Paige Thobe had three blocks for Minster.

New Bremen will play the winner of Saturday’s match between Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy and Fort Loramie in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Brookville High School.

Colleges

Women’s soccer

UNOH trio honored

LIMA — The 2016 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Teams have been released to recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. Among those listed on the first team were Laura Blanchard, Nadine Stonjek and Camilla Andersen of the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Blanchard, a second year senior, is a marketing major while competing in the midfield for the Racers. She currently ranks second on the team with eight assists and is tied for second most goals at eight.

Stonjek has made 14 starts in goal during her senior campaign for an 11-2-1 record. She has been credited for nine shutouts while allowing 0.7 goals per game. She is studying business administration.

A sophomore sports marketing & management major, Andersen has 26 goals this. The mark ranks second in the NAIA as does her 58 total points when including her six assists. She is already the career record-holder for goals and points with 39 goals and 89 points.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

