Celina wins volleyball district

BLUFFTON — It is no secret that the Celina volleyball team plays very well when it has the lead in a match.

Shawnee was only able to grab the lead once – at 2-1 in the third set – Thursday evening at the Sommer Center on Bluffton University campus and the result was a 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 sweep for the Bulldogs that gave them a Division II district title.

The Indians (14-10) fell behind 9-2 in the first set as the Bulldogs were able to neutralize Shawnee stand-out hitter Norah Painter and utilize their own outstanding group of hitters. Celina has four hitters – Cora Lutz, Hannah Rasawehr, Alyssa Hoyng, and McKenna Black – who are each capable of taking over at the net.

Service errors hurt the Indians in the first set, they committed four, and they came at crucial times that allowed the Bulldogs to maintain the lead and halt any Shawnee momentum. Celina (17-8) would close out the first set on a 6-0 run that began with an Indians service error and ended with Paige Duncan serving out the set to for a 25-16 win.

The second set was much closer and the set was tied at 10 after Amanda Medsker ran off four points while serving for Shawnee. But the Bulldogs regrouped and were able to maintain the lead. Hoyng slammed home a kill to give Celina the second set 25-21.

The third set saw Celina jump ahead by a 10-4 score. Four more service errors by Shawnee kept the Indians from making any type of real run. The Bulldogs were able close out the match with a double block for a 25-21 win and the district title.

“Service errors kept us from playing to our potential,” Shawnee coach Amy Knight said. “I’m absolutely proud of their endurance and effort. District runner-up is nothing to be ashamed of, I’m proud of our accomplishment.”

The Indians were led Painter who totaled 11 kills and eight digs in the match. Aurora Knight had eight kills and Hailey Manuel had seven also for Shawnee. Emily Allen had 10 digs and 13 assists while Olivia Brock finished the contest with 13 assists and seven digs.

“It was total team effort and this group of seniors reminds me a lot of our 2013 regional team.” Celina coach Amy Sutter said. “Those unforced errors really helped us and I felt that blocks were a huge factor for us tonight.”

Lutz had 12 kills, Hoyng had nine kills, Logan Boley had 16 digs and three aces, Paige Sutter had 15 assists, three blocks and 14 digs, Hailey Langenkamp had 23 digs and Paige Duncan had 19 assists and 14 digs for the Bulldogs. Black and Rasawehr each had seven kills.

Celina, the regular season Western Buckeye League at 9-0, has defeated three straight WBL foes — Bath, St. Marys, and now Shawnee, to advance to the regionals where the Bulldogs will meet Norwalk, which bested Lexington 19-25, 27-25, 24-26, 25-19, 16-14, in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ontario High School.

Celina’s Alyssa Hoyng hits a spike against Shawnee’s Noah Painter (10), Hailey Manuel (7), and Amber Greely (11) during Thursday night’s Division II volleyball district final at Bluffton University. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Celina-vs-Shawnee-SA_6-1.jpg Celina’s Alyssa Hoyng hits a spike against Shawnee’s Noah Painter (10), Hailey Manuel (7), and Amber Greely (11) during Thursday night’s Division II volleyball district final at Bluffton University. Shawnee’s Aurora Knight hits a spike during Thursday night’s Division II volleyball district final at Bluffton University. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Celina-vs-Shawnee-SA_7-1.jpg Shawnee’s Aurora Knight hits a spike during Thursday night’s Division II volleyball district final at Bluffton University. Shawnee’s Olivia Brock taps the ball over the net against Celina’s Hannah Rasawehr (9) and Cora Lutz (8) during Thursday night’s Division II volleyball district final at Bluffton University. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Celina-vs-Shawnee-SA_5-1.jpg Shawnee’s Olivia Brock taps the ball over the net against Celina’s Hannah Rasawehr (9) and Cora Lutz (8) during Thursday night’s Division II volleyball district final at Bluffton University.

Defeats Shawnee in Division II match

By Mike Miller [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.