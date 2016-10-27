Posted on by

Friday’s area high school football schedule



Ada at Allen East, 7 p.m.

Anna at Minster, 7:30 p.m.

Bath at Elida, 7 p.m.

Benjamin Local at Indian Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Celina at Kenton, 7 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Bluffton, 7 p.m.

Crestview at Paulding, 7 p.m.s

Defiance at Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Recovery at St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Lehman Catholic at Waynesfield-Goshen, 7 p.m.

Leipsic at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Lima Central Catholic at Huron, 7 p.m.

Marion Local at Parkway, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Cory-Rawson, 7 p.m.

Perry at Fort Loramie, 7 p.m.

Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Hardin Northern, 7 p.m.

Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Toledo Central Catholic at Lima Senior, 7 p.m.

Van Wert at Wapakoneta, 7 p.m.

Versailles at New Bremen, 7:30 p.m.

