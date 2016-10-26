LCC, Continental win district semifinals in Division III girls soccer

OTTOVILLE — Coldwater kept taking it to Lima Central Catholic.

But, the T-Birds answered each Coldwater spurt with a run of their own.

In a key Division III district semifinal girls soccer matchup at Ottoville on Wednesday night, LCC turned away Coldwater for a thrilling 3-1 victory.

With the win, LCC (11-4-4) will take on Continental (14-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ottoville for the district title.

Continental ousted Putnam County League-rival Kalida in Wednesday’s first semifinal, 5-0, to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

LCC out-shot Coldwater 10-9 on Wednesday night.

What stood out the most for LCC was its stingy defensive play. LCC goalkeeper Madison Stolly turned away seven Coldwater shots, and the LCC defenders made Coldwater work hard to get those shots off.

“I have to give it to my defense,” LCC coach Mike Santaguida said. “They played a heck of a game, darn near shutting down No. 12 (Coldwater’s Maura Hoying). She’s a heck of a player. All our eyes were on her the whole time, and they did a great job. Madison (Stolly) is a gamer. She’s the best goalie in the area. There’s no doubt. And we’re going to ride with that one.”

For the game, Hoying had three shots on goal, recording her team’s lone goal.

LCC got out to a quick start, scoring the first goal, just 54 seconds into the contest. Cameron Rice drove it past Coldwater goalkeeper Grace Bruns (seven saves) from 22 yards out to give LCC the early advantage. The T-Birds went into halftime with the 1-0 lead.

Then, less than 20 minutes into the second half, Hoying scored after teammate Abby Schritz placed a corner kick right in front of the net, which Hoying put it past Stolly.

However, less than a minute after Coldwater’s goal, Josie Mohler somehow found the back of the net for LCC, as a cluster of players battled for a loose ball. That goal put LCC back up 2-1.

The T-Birds put the game away down the stretch as Avery Rice scored with 8:25 left to play.

“I’m surprised we didn’t get a couple more (goals) there, with the ball in front of the net several times,” Santaguida said. “We had a good game plan on our attack, and the girls did well with building on it.

“(It was) just a team effort all the way around. We just played really well. And that’s what we needed to do to win this game.”

Added Coldwater coach Scott Brinkman, “Sometimes that’s the way the game of soccer works. Sometimes you play well and things don’t go your way, and sometimes things do go your way. Tonight, it was a game that went back and forth. That early goal for them was obviously critical, but our girls fought back. We talked about that at halftime. We talked about getting that goal back. Then with them scoring right away, it really put us behind the eight ball.”

During the regular season, LCC defeated Continental, 3-1. However, Santaguida isn’t putting a lot of value on that victory.

“That’s a whole different ballgame. We’re throwing that (win) out the door. Continental is a heck of a team. And we have to limit No. 7’s (Alex Hoeffel) chances if we can,” he said.

Continental 5, Kalida 0

Continental outshot Kalida 14-4 Wednesday night, en route to the district semifinal victory.

Freshman Alex Hoeffel scored three of Continental’s goals. Paige Lawhorn and Jaylen Armey each had a goal for the Pirates.

Kalida ends its season 6-8-4.

“We did a good job of winning those 50-50 duals, then quickly finding the right person, especially in the first half,” Continental coach Toby Bidlack said. “We were able to recognize where those spaces were and capitalized on some of the chances we had.

“Our defense has grown by leaps and bounds. We gave up like 11 goals in the first four games. Then in the last how many games after that, we’ve given up just 10 goals.”

Added Kalida coach David Kehres, “They’re a good team. You have to give them credit. We had a couple opportunities at the beginning of the game, and we just didn’t get it on frame. That’s just the way it happens sometimes.”

Lima Central Catholic players celebrate a goal during a Wednesday night Division III district semifinal at Kalida. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_LCC-vs-Coldwater-SA_4.jpg Lima Central Catholic players celebrate a goal during a Wednesday night Division III district semifinal at Kalida. Kalida’s Baley White, left, and Lauren Langhals move the down the field in front of Continental’s Jaylen Armey during a Division III district semifinal Wednesday night at Kalida. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Kalida3.jpg Kalida’s Baley White, left, and Lauren Langhals move the down the field in front of Continental’s Jaylen Armey during a Division III district semifinal Wednesday night at Kalida. LCC’s Josie Mohler uses her body to stop the ball and keep it from Coldwater’s Abby Schritz during a Wednesday night Division III district semifinal at Kalida. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_LCC-vs-Coldwater-SA_2.jpg LCC’s Josie Mohler uses her body to stop the ball and keep it from Coldwater’s Abby Schritz during a Wednesday night Division III district semifinal at Kalida. Continental’s Kaitlyn Alvarado, left, and Kalida’s Kyla Fortman battle for the ball during a Wednesday night Division III district semifinal at Kalida. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Kalida4.jpg Continental’s Kaitlyn Alvarado, left, and Kalida’s Kyla Fortman battle for the ball during a Wednesday night Division III district semifinal at Kalida.

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.