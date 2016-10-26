UNOH moves closer to WHAC men’s soccer title

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The University of Northwestern Ohio men’s soccer moved within a victory of claiming the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular season championship with a 2-1 win against Lawrence Tech.

Carlos Monterrey and Jose Pizzaro each had a goal for the Racers (13-1-3, 9-0-1 WHAC)

Women’s soccer

UNOH 6, Lawrence Tech 0

LIMA — Camilla Andersen had three goals and Robyn Moodaly, Evdokia Popadinova and Kristin Tveit scored one each for the Racers (14-2-1, 8-1 WHAC) Nadine Stonjek got the shutout in goal.

ONU 2, Baldwin Wallace 1

BEREA — Anna Neimeyer and Shelby Stephens each had a goal for Ohio Northern (13-3, 7-1 Ohio Athletic Conference).

Volleyball

Bluffton 3, Mt. St. Joseph 0

BLUFFTON — The Beavers improved to 21-7 overall and 8-0 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with the 25-19, 25-21, 25-10 victory.

Erin Weisgarber had 38 assists, MacKenzie McFarlin had 13 kills and Lima Central Catholic grad Sydney Mohler had 12 digs for Bluffton.

UNOH 3, Lawrence Tech 0

LIMA — Leah Hofmann had seven kills, Nikolina Nikolic had 12 assists, Kayleigh Hulst had 12 assists and five aces and Tainà Soranzo had 15 digs for the Racers (15-18, 4-10 WHAC) in their 25-22, 25-13, 25-18 win.

Girls soccer

Division III

Riverdale 4, Bluffton 1

FINDLAY — Sarah Theisen had the goal for Bluffton (13-5-1) in the district semifinal.

Volleyball

Division III

Coldwater 3, Parkway 0

KALIDA — The Cavaliers advanced to play St. Henry at 4 p.m. Saturday in the district final at Kalida with the 25-15, 25-7, 25-19.

St. Henry 3, Fort Recovery 1

KALIDA — St. Henry moved on to the district finals with a 21-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16 win.

All-NWCC

Lehman Catholic’s Sidney Chapman (player of the year) and Greg Snipes (coach of the year) received top honors among the All-Northwest Central Conference selections.

Joining Chapman on the first team were Hardin Northern’s Shelby Alloway and Holly Wilson, Lehman Catholic’s Madison Hussey, Perry’s Lexus Baker, Ridgemont’s Sydney Totten, Riverside’s Marissa Davis and Upper Scioto Valley’s Callie Daniels.

Boys soccer

Division III

Temple Christian 1, Continental 0

KALIDA — Seth Ward had the only goal in Tuesday night’s district semifinal. Temple Christian’s DJ Clay and Continental’s Trevor Brecht each had eight saves in goal.

The Pioneers (12-4-3) will play Bluffton for a regional berth at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kalida High School. Continental finished its season 10-3-3.

Bluffton 3, Fort Jennings 2

KALIDA — Bluffton’s Tristian Smucker, Antony Kingsley and Isaiah Schwaab and Fort Jennings’ Ian Ricker and Troy Ricker each had goal. Bluffton is 15-3 and Fort Jennings finished its season 9-8-2.

