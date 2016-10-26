O-G reaches district finals in volleyball

FINDLAY — Ottawa-Glandorf will play for a Division II district title after Tuesday’s 25-7, 25-4, 25-19 victory against Maumee at Findlay High School.

Jordan Alt had nine kills and three blocks, Kylie White had eight kills, Emily Annesser had seven kills, 19 assists and eight digs, Brooke Kleman had 13 digs, Kendra Kahle had five aces and 13 assists and Claire Eiden had five aces for the Titans.

O-G (21-3) will play Bowling Green, a 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 winner against Toledo Central Catholic for the district championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at Findlay High School

Division IV

New Bremen 3, Ottoville 0

VAN WERT — The Cardinals advanced to play Minster at 6 p.m. Thursday at Van Wert High School for the district championship with the 25-11, 25-20, 25-20 win.

CJ Kemper had 11 kills, Bridget Landin had seven kills and seven blocks, Brynlee Hanneman had six kills and four blocks and Alexis Thorbahn had 18 assists for Ottoville (19-5).

Minster 3, Marion Local 2

VAN WERT — The Wildcats advanced to the district championship with the 25-13, 17-25, 10-25, 25-16, 15-11 victory.

Rosie Westerbeck had four aces, Jordyn Heitbrink had 16 kills and 16 digs, Paige Thobe had four blocks and Paige Purdy had 26 digs for Minster. Kylie Albers had 12 kills, Kara Evers had 11 kills, Addie Mescher had 16 kills, Carrie Fesenmeyer had 27 digs, Natalie Riethman had 14 assists and Maddie Griesdorn had 12 assists for Marion Local.

Leipsic 3, Ada 1

OTTAWA — The Vikings (21-3) advanced to play McComb, a 3-0 winner against Kalida, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ottawa-Glandorf High School with the 25-11, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19 win.

Brooke Gerdeman had 24 kills and six blocks, Kierra Meyer had 20 digs, Mindy Ellerbrock had 34 digs and, Selena Loredo had 48 assists for Leipsic.

Football

Funds for Elida

ELIDA — Foam fingers, courtesy of IGS Energy, will be handed out Friday at the Bath at Elida game.

A check from IGS for $2,000 will also be given for Elida to use for school initiatives.

Colleges

Men’s soccer

Ohio Northern 7,

Baldwin Wallace 1

ADA — David Janusz had three goals, Matt Kinkopf scored two and Grant Cayot and Tommy Troy each had one one for the Polar Bears 16-0-3 (6-0-2 OAC).

Earlier Ohio Northern learned it moved up to No. 3 nationally in the seventh weekly National Soccer Coaches Association of America poll.

The Polar Bears are also ranked No. 4 in the eighth weekly D3soccer.com poll.

In the NSCAA poll, Chicago (Ill.) is ranked No. 1, Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) is No. 2 and Amherst (Mass.) is No. 4.

In the D3soccer.com poll, Chicago (Ill.) remained at the No. 1 spot with 998 points and 20 first place votes, Messiah (Pa.) is No. 2 with 941 points and the remaining first place vote, Amherst (Mass.) is third with 883 points and ONU is fourth with 879 points.

Volleyball

Ohio Northern 3,

Baldwin Wallace 0

BEREA — ONU improved to 23-3 overall and 8-0 in the OAC.

Sydney Fecko had 12 kills, Michaela Sharlow had 13 digs, Ashley Borchers had eight kills, 39 assists and 10 digs and McKenna Jordan had 12 kills for ONU.

Earlier, ONU learned it is ranked No. 25 nationally in the eighth weekly American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III poll.

The Polar Bears received 115 points in the poll after receiving 128 points in last week’s poll when they were ranked No. 24.

Calvin (Mich.) is ranked first with 1,225 points and 49 first place votes, Cal Lutheran is second with 1,127 points and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) is third with 1,067 points.

Award to Weisgarber

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s Erin Weisgarber propelled the Beavers to a 3-0 mark on the week with conference sweeps of Manchester and Rose Hulman along with OAC foe Wilmington on her way to being named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Volleyball Player of the Week on offense.

Weisgarber helped the Beavers nail down a top two seed in the HCAC tournament. The sophomore hammered home 22 kills against two errors for a .571 hitting percentage. She doled out 92 assists and chipped in with 10 digs and six blocks.

Women’s soccer

Stephens honored

ADA — Ohio Northern’s Shelby Stephens has been named Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 17-22.

Stephens led the ONU women’s soccer team (12-3-0 overall, 6-1-0 OAC) to a 2-0-0 week.

Stephens led the way offensively in a 2-0 shutout over Wilmington as she scored a goal and added an assist on the other Northern goal. The senior continued her hot streak in an 8-0 victory over Muskingum, as she scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Polar Bears.

Football

French recognized

ADA — Joe French has been named the OAC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in Ohio Northern’s 44-3 victory .

French tied his own ONU single-game record with three field goals. He also has set the Ohio Northern single-season record with 11 field goals this season.

Zickafoose wins honor

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s Isaac Zickafoose has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week following Bluffton’s 34-6 win over Manchester.

Zickafoose stuffed the Manchester offense with 11 tackles, including 10 solos. He equaled Mitch Agner’s (2008) school record with five tackles-for-loss. The defensive tackle also had three sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.