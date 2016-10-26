Shawnee, Celina to play for district championship

BLUFFTON — Shawnee had already lost twice this season in volleyball to St. Marys so when the Indians fell behind 12-1 to start the first set things didn’t look very bright.

The Indians refused to quit and bounced back to claim a 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 win over the Roughriders in Division II district action Tuesday night at the Sommer Center in Bluffton.

“This was the third time that we have faced them this season and we lost the first two.” Shawnee coach Amy Knight said. “Maybe the third time was the charm.”

Shawnee (14-9) used an aggressive serving game to fight their way back and it ultimately led to the win. A strong game at the net by the Indians was also a key to their advancing to play Celina Thursday night at 6 pm at Bluffton for the district title.

After claiming the second and third sets, the Indians jumped out to a 20-5 lead in the fourth set before St. Marys (14-10) roared back with two separate 6-0 runs to get to with-in 24-21 before the Indians closed out the set and claimed the match.

The Indians were led by stand-out junior Norah Painter who totaled 24 kills in the match. Hailey Manuel added 10 kills and 10 blocks while Olivia Brock and Emily Allen each had 20 assists. Amber Greeley chipped in with four blocks and two kills.

“We have been working hard on our net game,” Knight said. “They have the heart to win and that makes it easy to coach these girls.”

St, Marys was led by senior Ally Angstman who closed out her career with 15 kills, four aces, and 21 digs. Shania Taylor had 32 digs while Taryn Swander and Danielle Bertke each had six kills.

“They were very aggressive with their service game and it took us out of our system.” St. Marys coach Andy Rammel said. “We had very little margin of error but we fought and refused to give up.”

The first match of the evening saw Celina (16-8) knock off Defiance by scores of 25-22, 25-17, and 25-15 to earn the right to meet Shawnee for the district title.

The Bulldogs, regular season Western Buckeye League champions, dominated play with the strength of the front line after inititally falling behind 6-1 to start the first set.

Alyssa Hoyng paced Celina with 13 kills and 5 blocks. Hailey Langenkamp totaled 23 digs while Logan Boley added 11 digs. Paige Sutter had 18 assists and Paige Duncan chipped in with 14 assists for the Bulldogs who improve to 16-8 on the season.

Defiance (14-10) was paced by Morgan Porter with 15 kills, Alexis Kiessling with 15 digs, and Alex Stambaugh who totaled 16 assists in the match.

“The early problem was our serve and receive game,” Celina coach Amy Sutter said. “We kept them out of their system and blocking was a big key. We have enough strength of character that we fight for every ball plus we were able to hold onto the serve.”

Celina knocked off Shawnee 25-18, 25-21, and 25-15 in regular season WBL play.

Shawnee Aurora Knight spikes the ball during a Tuesday night Division II district semifinal against St. Marys at Bluffton University. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_St.Marys-Volleyball-vs-Shawnee-DS8.jpg Shawnee Aurora Knight spikes the ball during a Tuesday night Division II district semifinal against St. Marys at Bluffton University. Celina Alyssa Hoyng hits a spike the ball during a Tuesday night Division II district semifinal against Defiance at Bluffton University. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Celina-Volleyball-vs-Defiance-Ds1.jpg Celina Alyssa Hoyng hits a spike the ball during a Tuesday night Division II district semifinal against Defiance at Bluffton University. St. Marys’ Danielle Bertke hits a spike during a Tuesday night Division II district semifinal against Shawnee at Bluffton University. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_St.Marys-Volleyball-vs-Shawnee-DS7.jpg St. Marys’ Danielle Bertke hits a spike during a Tuesday night Division II district semifinal against Shawnee at Bluffton University.

By Mike Miller [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.