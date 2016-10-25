Lima area teams battle for higher seeds, playoff spots

The Lima area has 16 teams among the top eight in six regions in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association computer rankings heading into the final week of the season. A team must finish in the top eight in its region in order to make the postseason.

The Northwest Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference each have five schools in those coveted spots.

In Division VI, Region 24, the NWC’s Delphos Jefferson (8-1) is third, Spencerville (8-1) is fourth and Allen East (6-3) is eighth. In the same region, the MAC’s Marion Local (8-1) is first and St. Henry (6-3) is fifth.

Crestview from the NWC is fourth in D-VII, Region 26 and Coldwater of the MAC is second in D-V, Region V.

Western Buckeye League members Wapakoneta (8-1) and St. Marys (9-0) are second and third respectively in D-III, Region 12. Ottawa-Glandorf (8-2), also of the WBL, and Indian Lake (9-0) are third and fourth respectively in D-IV, Region 14.

Leipsic (7-2) of the Blanchard Valley Conference is third and MAC member Delphos St. John’s (5-4) is 10th in D-VI, Upper Scioto Valley (6-3) of the Northwest Central Conference is seventh in D-VII, Region 28 and Lima Senior (6-3) is 11th in D-II, Region 8.

By Mike Purdy

