Celina edges Elida, 2-1

ELIDA – Celina took turns buzzing past the Elida goal.

And while Elida goalkeeper Caleb Jones made a few spectacular saves, he couldn’t stop everything.

Celina’s Payton Smalley scored off a rebound with 18:44 to go to lift Celina to a 2-1 victory over Elida in the boys soccer Division II district semifinals Monday at Elida.

Celina (17-1) will meet Shawnee (11-5-2) in the district finals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Elida. Elida, which graduates only one senior, ends its year 8-7-1.

“The guys did well tonight,” Elida coach Tom Thomas said. “Celina is a really good team with a lot of maturity and lot of seniors on that roster and it showed tonight.”

Celina dominated possession after the first 10 minutes of the match and came at Jones in waves.

Celina outshot Elida, 19-1. Celina had eight corner kicks to two by Elida.

Jones had 13 saves for Elida, including three amazing stops. Celina goalkeeper Aden Gariety didn’t have a save.

“Caleb made a couple of really good saves tonight. Kudos to him,” Thomas said.

Elida scored first when Cade Parker scored from 12-yards out on a pass from Jake Taylor. That came with 32:09 left in the first half.

That was the last shot Elida would get.

Elida defender Matt Cellar watched Western Buckeye League player of the year Celina forward Brennen Piper everywhere he went. It slowed down Piper and Celina in the first half, as Elida led 1-0 at the half.

“We have all seniors and we talked at halftime about this could be it,” Celina coach Ryan Jenkins said. “We came out and ready to go (in the second half). And we got some good looks. … And their keeper played extremely well and he made some saves you don’t typically see. Sometimes you see one of those and he had three or four of those.”

Piper fed Jarren Casto for a goal with 34:12 to go to tie the match at 1.

Smalley scored the game-winning goal to make it 2-1 on a rebound shot from the right side of the goal box. Casto took a free kick from the top, 19-yards out, but the shot was saved by Jones.

It wasn’t controlled, however, and Smalley pounced on the rebound and fired it with 18:44 to go.

“He save it and the ball went just to the right of the goal and I went back left post,” Smalley said.

Celina’s attacking midfielder Smalley and defensive midfielder Austin Hines controlled play the rest of the way and made it like a wall for Elida to penetrate.

“We wanted to clog it up in the middle,” Smalley said. “Austin did a lot of the dirty work.”

Elida loses only senior, Cellar, with the rest of the roster returning.

“I’m very optimistic for what we can do next year,” Thomas said.

Elida’s Max Parker dribbles ahead of Celina’s Payton Smalley during Monday’s Division II district match at Elida Sports Complex. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Elida.jpg Elida’s Max Parker dribbles ahead of Celina’s Payton Smalley during Monday’s Division II district match at Elida Sports Complex.