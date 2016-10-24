Division II boys soccer

ELIDA – St. Marys will have visions of Jack O’Connor dancing in their heads after Monday night.

Shawnee’s O’Connor was everywhere on the field, as he anchored the defense and triggered the offense.

O’Connor had two goals and one assist to lift Shawnee to a 3-0 victory over St. Marys in the boys soccer Division II district semifinals at Elida.

The 6-foot-4 center defender O’Connor was a key piece in the stingy Shawnee defense. O’Connor was a first-team all-Western Buckeye League defender.

But he also moved up on corner kicks and set pieces.

O’Connor scored one off a corner kick and one on a penalty kick. His free kick led to the third Shawnee goal.

“Honestly, I love scoring because I love to celebrate, but making a big stop in the back makes my day,” O’Connor said.

Shawnee (11-5-2), the No. 4-seed, will meet No.1-seed Celina (17-1) in the district championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Elida. St. Marys ends its year 12-3-1.

“Jack holds it down in the back, then he gives us a good opportunity to get goals up top,’’ Shawnee coach Ryan Quatman said. “He’s so big. He’s massive. He’s a talented player with the ball, but defensively, he’s too valuable back there.”

It was a very physical match throughout, especially in the second half when Shawnee took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Two yellow cards were called on each team, with a red card going to St. Marys.

Shawnee outshot St. Marys, 16-11. Shawnee goalkeeper Max Sweigart made 10 saves. St. Marys goalkeeper Luke Vondrell made seven saves.

Shawnee took a 1-0 lead when O’Connor drilled a loose ball into the back of the net, off a corner kick with 26:30 left in the first half.

With 15:32 to play, Shawnee was awarded a penalty kick when Trent Ward was taken down in the 18-yard box.

O’Connor went to take the penalty kick, but at that point, St. Marys switched goalkeepers.

Instead of Vondrell in goal, St. Marys put starting midfielder Evan Vogel in the goalbox.

It didn’t matter.

O’Connor lined it up and drilled the penalty kick into the lower-right corner of the net. That gave Shawnee a 2-0 lead with 15:32 to go.

“I was just thinking about hitting the PK. I wasn’t thinking about anything else,” O’Connor said of the goalkeeper change.

Shawnee made it 3-0 when O’Connor took a free kick from 35-yards out and Jake Lehman headed it over to Cameron Tenwalde, who knocked in the shot with 4:56 to go.

Most of the second half was dominated by Shawnee’s flat-back four defense of center defenders O’Connor and Ryan Wheeler and outside defenders Jeffrey Geise and Justin Vorhees.

“I thought we communicated in the back,’’ O’Connor said. “And Ryan (Wheeler) and I always kept an eye on their forwards.”

Added Quatman, “We have a great back line when things are running smooth. And we’ve just been getting better every game.”

Boys soccer

Shawnee’s Jack Lehman, right, is upended by St. Marys Caleb James during Monday’s Division II district match at Elida Sports Complex. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Shawnee.jpg Shawnee’s Jack Lehman, right, is upended by St. Marys Caleb James during Monday’s Division II district match at Elida Sports Complex. St. Marys Austin Wilker heads the ball over Shawnee’s Alvaro Aguilar during Monday’s Division II district match at Elida Sports Complex. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Shawnee2.jpg St. Marys Austin Wilker heads the ball over Shawnee’s Alvaro Aguilar during Monday’s Division II district match at Elida Sports Complex.

