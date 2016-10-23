Poling producing at Ohio University

ATHENS, Oh — In both of his seasons with the Bobcats, redshirt junior Quentin Poling has led the Ohio University defense both vocally and statistically. Combining for 218 tackles in his first 31 games, the undersized linebacker has made his case as one of the program’s all-time greats.

Growing up the second-oldest of seven children, Poling proved to have the most athletic promise in the family. During his early childhood in Gomer, Ohio, he found himself on the soccer field with his friends. That came to an end in fourth grade when he tried out for the football team. Poling recalls breaking the news to his father. “He told me that I was a making a big mistake, and that I wouldn’t get anywhere with it.” His father said this as the stupidest thing he’s ever said.

As a two-time First Team All-Ohio recipient at Elida High School, the Bulldog made the most of his opportunities from the start. Poling began taking reps at running back with the varsity offense his freshman year, but was moved to defensive end to fill in for an injured teammate. He entered fall camp his sophomore year with the expectation of continuing to play on the defensive line, but another opportunity arose, this time as a linebacker. He excelled at his new role and remains a linebacker still today.

As him and his friends worked their way up the Elida High School program, they brought success and talent with them. Poling helped take his team to the state playoffs in his final three seasons including a trip to the Ohio state semifinals during his junior season. “It was a great experience for a high school game and there isn’t anything quite like (it),” he said. Before Elida’s three-year run in the playoffs, they had made only one trip in program history.

Poling’s high school football success didn’t go unnoticed, though his recruitment process was delayed a year due to injury. In the spring of his junior year, 40-50 collegiate coaches made contact with him from all over the country and from various conferences, including the Ivy League, Big Ten and the Midwestern Athletic Conference (MAC). In order to prove his talent aside from his play on the field, Poling participated in scouting camps hosted by collegiate football programs. He admitted that his best performance was at Illinois University, although they did not ultimately offer him a scholarship.

After recruitment concluded, Poling received scholarship offers from five MAC schools, including Bowling Green State University and Ohio University.

Living less than an hour from Bowling Green made him less interested, Poling admitted, and the other schools just weren’t the fit he was looking for. “I wanted to enjoy college as well as the athletics,” he said. Ohio was the second program to offer Poling a scholarship and he liked the university the most. Despite the coaches not being a factor in his decision, he confessed he preferred them over the other programs that were on the table. Many things went into his decision, but he notes that, “It’s really the whole atmosphere (in Athens), a college town that’s away from everything and has some hills thrown in to make it a little more exciting.”

While his scholarship has made things easier on him financially, Poling looks at it from a different perspective. “You can set a budget and know where your money needs to go. I think that it helps a lot from a budgeting aspect and helps you learn responsibility,” he said. His scholarship, like most athletic scholarships, pays for his tuition and most university fees. It also covers a standard-double dorm room and a standard-20 meal plan, though some students will pay additional fees to upgrade those.

Poling was redshirted his freshman year, making him eligible to play his sophomore through “super”-senior years of school. Redshirted athletes still practice with the team and attend most games and events, they are just unable to play at the games. “The hardest thing is staying into it and coming day-after-day and giving it your best effort and coming out with good energy,” he said.

Practice is never easy, but without practice there is no improvement. He admits that it isn’t always easy and that at times he feels sorry for himself, but he said, “You look at yourself in the mirror and be thankful for where you are and think about what you want to accomplish.” He adds that the feeling of winning and celebrating with his teammates is a feeling that is like no other. “Anytime you look at whatever you had to do to get to that point, it just seems worth it,” he said.

Now that he has a couple of seasons under his belt, Poling and his teammates are accustomed to his game preparation. For him, it starts the day before. He begins by cleaning his room and his house because it helps him feel good before heading to the stadium. Following their practice, the team heads to Nelsonville, Ohio where they watch a movie at the Fun Barn and begin to focus on the task ahead of them. Poling confesses that he not dare change his Friday night routine. “I get four (bottles) of water, chocolate covered raisins and head to the theater where I sit in the same seat each week,” he said. “If it’s the big theater, seventh seat from the right end with an open seat between Chad (Moore) and I. If it’s the smaller theater, the fifth seat in.”

Following the movie, the team heads to the hotel for the night where he and Moore remain together and continue their rituals. They head to their room, turn the air down to 60 degrees, lay their stuff out for Saturday, put on their swimming trunks and head to the hot tub. Later, Poling grabs snacks before heading back upstairs. Poling notes that Moore must shower before him in both the evening and in the morning to ensure no bad luck comes upon them or the team.

Just before game time and after the Bobcats get loose, the team returns to the locker room for final preparations, where Poling listens to music, mentally focusing on nothing, but the next four quarters. “I listen to my three songs – Cinema by Skrillex, Helicopter by Bloc Party and I’m on a Boat by Lonely Island,” he said.

What concludes game day is Poling’s favorite moment of the day. “Coming out of the locker room and seeing all the parents, family and friends after a big win, especially if I, myself, had a good game.” He enjoys seeing his teammates’ families also because they’ve grown to be a part of his family.

While Poling has led a successful collegiate career on the field, football is not his only responsibility at Ohio University. Some forget that student athletes are students first and athletes second. He and other athletes devote upward of 50 hours per week to athletics, leaving them little time for their studies and social life. “It’s insane,” Poling said. That said, he has managed to achieve a 3.5 G.P.A. while studying to become an exercise physiologist. “It’s kind of a demanding major, so I would like to think that my G.P.A. shows that I handle things pretty well,” Poling said. He went on to explain that when the team travels, their academic advisors travel with them, even though many of the players stay focused on the game rather than their studies. “It’s just not real life.”

Poling and other student athletes have a lot of potential distractions to keep them from their studies in the classroom and their efforts on the field. Everyone has a source of motivation to get through the tough times, but Poling’s motivation is simple, “Winning.” In everything that he does, he has one goal and that is to win. Whether it is a friendly fishing competition or golfing with his friends, he wants to come out on top. “I hate the feeling that someone out there is better than I am, so I just strive to be better than everyone else,” he said.

On the field, he commands the defense like a maestro conducting an orchestra, similar to Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers. Poling admits that he would jump at the opportunity to play in the NFL one day, too. “I’d like to be someone who could play on Sundays and be a good role model for younger players,” he said. “As long as I can keep playing the game that I love, I am going to keep doing what it takes to make that happen.”

His collegiate career is not over, and he has already left his mark on the Ohio University football program. With awards from the MAC and NCAA and statistics in nearly every defensive category possible, Poling is on his way to putting his name in the record books as one of the greatest to ever defend the Northwest territory.

Ohio Bobcats Quentin Poling (32) gets a little help from teammate Blair Brown (33) to make a tackle. The Elida product has more than 200 tackles in his career at Ohio University http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Poling.jpg Ohio Bobcats Quentin Poling (32) gets a little help from teammate Blair Brown (33) to make a tackle. The Elida product has more than 200 tackles in his career at Ohio University

Elida product putting up big numbers for Bobcat defense

Daniel Joseph Special to the Lima News

Daniel Joseph is a junior at Ohio University where he studies journalism while minoring in sports administration and Spanish studies. He is a 2014 graduate of Crestview High School in Van Wert County.

