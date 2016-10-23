Grading the Buckeyes: Not good, not good at all

A grade card on Ohio State’s 24-21 loss to Penn State on Saturday when a 14-point lead disappeared in the second half:

OFFENSE: C-

The easy targets for the Buckeyes’ inability to put together a consistent offense or put away Penn State when it had that chance would be quarterback J.T. Barrett and the receivers. They struggled, but there is more to it than that.

With each passing week it has become apparent pass protection, or more precisely the lack of it, is a contributing factor to Ohio State’s struggles to move the football. Right tackle Isaiah Prince had a rough night but he was not alone.

Barrett was sacked six times, including on the last two plays of the game. Take away Curtis Samuel’s 74-yard touchdown run and OSU averaged 2.4 yards on its other 39 running plays. And if you have two kicks blocked, your offensive line might have played a role in that.

DEFENSE: C-

The reassessments come fast and furious after a loss, but it seems Ohio State’s defense might not be quite as good as some people wanted to believe after it didn’t give up an offensive touchdown in three of its first four games and controlled Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield in a big road win.

Twice on Saturday night it let Penn State get up off the mat when it was teetering on the brink of a knockout. A 74-yard scoring drive that took only a minute meant OSU’s halftime lead was just five points instead of 12. And a five-play, 90-yard drive that took only 1:20 after Ohio State had gone up 21-7 was one of the turning points in the game.

Despite holding Penn State to 276 yards of total offense, keeping tailback Saquon Barkley below 100 yards and limiting quarterback Trace McSorley to 8 of 23 passing, the defense had a bad night because it did not deliver in important situations.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

It is hard to remember an Ohio State team performing so badly on special teams as the Buckeyes did against Penn State.

A blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown, a blocked punt that led to a Penn State field goal, a missed extra point and a fumble on a punt return by Dontre Wilson that Ohio State was able to recover adds up to failure for this unit. Urban Meyer even used the word “disaster” to describe OSU’s special teams after the game. So did a lot of other people.

OVERALL: D

Where does Ohio State go from here? To start with, several spots down in the polls and out of the conversation about who the four best teams in the country are for the foreseable future and maybe for the rest of the season. If OSU wins the rest of its games, it probably can reach the playoffs, but it won’t do that playing like it did Saturday night.

Penn State (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) is a decent team that had a good night. Ohio State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) was nowhere close to a great team Saturday night. It was an across the board stumble by the Buckeyes.