Sectional soccer, volleyball titles decided

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Alaina Behnke scored the match’s only goal off an assist by Sophia Fusillo as the Indians (7-5-6) advanced to play a 5 p.m. match Tuesday at Elida with 1-0 overtime victory Saturday in a Division II girls soccer sectional final against Defiance.

Nikole McPheron made three saves to get the shutout in goal. Defiance ends its season at 9-4-4.

Celina 2, Bath 1

CELINA — The Bulldogs advanced to play Wapakoneta in a D-II district semifinal at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Elida.

Wapakoneta 2,

Ottawa-Glandorf 0

WAPAKONETA — Abbie Gesler and Olivia Cousino each had a goal and Corrine Raney and Morgan Becher combined for eight saves in earning the shutout in goal. O-G’s Cassie Schroeder made 10 saves in goal.

Division III

Bluffton 2, Ashland Crestview 1

ASHLAND — The Pirates’ Kelli Leugers and Sarah Theisen each had goals as Bluffton advanced to play Riverdale, a 5-0 winner against Cory-Rawson, in a 7 p.m. Wednesday district semifinal at Findlay High School. The Pirates’ Jayden Barhorst made 10 saves in goal.

Liberty-Benton 7, Ada 0

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton advanced to play Van Buren, a 2-0 winner against Liberty Center, in a 5 p.m. Wednesday district semifinal at Findlay High School.

Lima Central Catholic 3,

Delphos Jefferson 1

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic’s Cameron Rice, Carla Caprella and Leyre Jimenez and Delphos Jefferson’s Maddie McConnahea each had a goal at Spartan Stadium. The Thunderbirds will play a district semifinal against Coldwater, a 6-1 winner against Ottoville, at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Ottoville.

Kalida 3, Miller City 1

KALIDA — Racheal Basinger, Bailey White and Lauren Langhals each had goals for the hosts, who will play a 5 p.m. Wednesday district semifinal against Continental at Ottoville.

Continental 4, Spencerville 0

CONTINENTAL — Alex Hoeffel had three goals and Paige Lawhorn scored one. Ashley Mansfield got the shutout in goal.

All-TRAC

Lima Senior’s Tajah Upshaw has received second team All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference honors. The Spartans’ Talor Washington, Ashiana Sigman and Shamyra Myric earned honorable mention recognition.

Notre Dame’s Ashley Barron (player of the year) and Abby Snyder (goalkeeper of the year) and Toledo Whitmer’s Marisa Crespo (coach of the year) received top conference honors.

Volleyball

Division III

St. Henry 3, Columbus Grove 1

ST. HENRY — The Redskins advanced with the 25-13, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21 win to play Fort Reocvery, a 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 winner against Tinora, in a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday district semifinal in Kalida.

Carlee McCluer had 11 kills and 14 digs, Paige Bellman had nine kills and eight blocks and Rylee Sybert 25 assists for Grove.

Coldwater also advanced to the district semifinals with a 25-7, 25-10, 25-15 win against Bluffton.

Football

Bishop Hartley 56,

Lima Central Catholic 0

LIMA — Javon Robinson rushed five times for 31 yards as the Thunderbirds (2-7) fell to the Hawks (7-2), ranked No. 8 in Division IV in the latest Associated Press media poll, at Spartan Stadium.

Boys soccer

All-TRAC

Lima Senior’s Colton Fry has received first team All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference honors. Teammate Sam Sharik made the second team and the Spartans’ Tyler Lesh, Nick Jolliff and Adrian Jones earned honorable mention recognition.

Zach Bueschler of Toledo St. John’s was named the player of the year, Toledo St. Francis’ Liam Champion received goalkeeper of the year honors and and Tom Shook of St. John’s was selected as the coach of the year.

Lima Central Catholic's Logan Shultz rushes for yards against Columbus Hartley during Saturday night's game at Spartan Stadium. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_LCC-vs-Hartley-RP-001-.jpg Lima Central Catholic's Logan Shultz rushes for yards against Columbus Hartley during Saturday night's game at Spartan Stadium. Lima Central Catholic's Ron Banks rushes for yards ahead of Columbus Hartley's Ben Dankow during Saturday night's game at Spartan Stadium. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_LCC-vs-Hartley-RP-002-.jpg Lima Central Catholic's Ron Banks rushes for yards ahead of Columbus Hartley's Ben Dankow during Saturday night's game at Spartan Stadium.

