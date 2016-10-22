Bluffton stays in HCAC title race

BLUFFTON — The host Beavers stayed in the battle for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference title with a 34-6 victory Saturday against Manchester.

Bluffton improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the HCAC putting it a half game behind Rose-Hulman (6-2, 5-1) which defeated 14th-ranked Franklin (5-2, 4-1) 23-22, and Mount St. Joseph (5-3, 5-1), a 51-7 winner against Anderson University (1-7, 1-5). The Beavers, who defeated Mount St. Joseph 16-6 and lost to Franklin 44-38 earlier this season, will travel to Rose-Hulman for a 1:30 p.m. game Saturday.

Bluffton’s Micah Roberson, an Ada graduate, had 14 receptions for two touchdowns and also threw a TD pass. Raphael Dell, who caught Roberson’s TD throw, had nine receptions for 132 yards and three touchdown receptions. Dante Carroll had 124 yards rushing on 13 carries and Connor Sheehan completed 30 of 39 pass attempts for 285 yards and four touchdowns also for the Beavers.

Bluffton’s Isaac Zickfoose had 10 solo and one assisted tackle.

