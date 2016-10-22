Barons reach semifinals of ORCC volleyball tourney

LIMA — Host Ohio State Lima/Rhodes State advanced to the semifinals of the Ohio Regional Campus Conference tournament with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-7 victory Saturday against the University of Akron/Wayne College.

Alexus Miller-Schmenk had three aces and 17 assists, Elida graduate Summer Grogg had 17 kills and

Shawnee alum Lauren May and Lima Central Catholic grad Meredith Niese each had 14 digs for the Barons, who won the conference regular season title.

In Saturday’s other quarterfinals, Ohio University Chillicothe defeated OSU Mansfield 25-17, 25-14, 25-17, OU Lanaster topped Miami University Middletown 25-15 25-14 25-16 and Miami Hamilton won 25-15, 25-18 25-16 against OU Eastern.

OSU Lima will play Ohio University Chillicothe at 11 a.m. today with the winner playing the OU Lancaster-Miami University victor for the tournament title at 3:30 p.m. also today.

ONU 3, Muskingum 0

NEW CONCORD — Ashley Borchers and Haley Potters led No. 24-ranked Ohio Northern to the 25-13, 25-8, 25-17 win at the Anne C. Steele Center.

The Polar Bears improved to 22-3 overall and 7-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Muskies fell to 14-12 (2-5 OAC).

Borchers recorded six kills and a game-high 17 assists. Potters posted seven kills and a game-high and career-high nine blocks. Sydney Fecko posted a team-high eight kills.

Davenport 3, UNOH 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The University of Northwestern Ohio fell to 14-18 on the season with the 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-5 defeat. Megan Richwine had 14 kills, Kayleigh Hulst had 20 assists and Tainà Soranzo had 29 digs for the Racers. Davenport University improved to 13-13.

Women’s soccer

ONU 8, Muskingham 0

NEW CONCORD — Ohio Northern won its fifth straight game with the victory at McConagha Stadium.

The Polar Bears improved to 12-3 overall and 6-1 in the OAC, while the Muskies fell to 4-12 (1-6 OAC).

The goals total is the most the Ohio Northern women’s team has scored in a game since a 10-2 victory over Muskingum on Oct. 3, 2009.

Shelby Stephens scored twice and added an assist. Bath graduate Alyssa Manley, Ellie Schmalzl, Anna Neimeyer, Annie McArn, Hailey Martin and Sarah Puntel each had a goal. Mary Kate Munz had two assists.

UNOH 5, Cornerstone 0

LIMA — Camilla Anderson had two goals and a assist and Laura Blanchard, Hannah Baines and Evdokia Popadinova each had one. Robyn Moodaly had two assists as the No. 8-ranked Racers improved to 13-2-1 (7-1-0 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference).

Men’s soccer

UNOH 3, Cornerstone 1

LIMA — The No. 5-ranked Racers improved to 12-1-3 overall and 8-0-1 in the WHAC as Michael Gonzalo, Carlos Monterrey and Mario Castel each scored a goal for UNOH. Cornerstone University fell to 9-5-2 (5-2-2 WHAC).

Rose-Hulman 6, Bluffton 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Bluffton fell to 3-13 overall and 0-7 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, while Rose-Hulman improved to 11-5 and 7-0 mark in the conference.

