Lima area runners look to advance at cross country districts

OTTAWA — All the miles put in during the hot summer months will hopefully pay off in late October and early November for area cross country runners.

At Saturday’s district tournament at Ottawa, many area distance runners were hoping those long miles would pay huge dividends as they took the first step toward their destination for the state meet in November.

Both Division II and Division III runners competed Saturday at Ottawa. There were two Division III districts and one Division II district represented Saturday at Ottawa Memorial Park.

In the Division III, District 2 girls race, Lima Central Catholic junior Emily Sreenan took control of the race and won in 18 minutes, 27.3 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Columbus Grove junior Taylor Ellerbrock was a distant second in 19:20.6.

“They were pretty far behind,” Sreenan said. “I didn’t really know for sure (if the competitors were close behind) until the end of the race. I didn’t look behind me during the race. But, I felt like I had it pretty much under control.”

Sreenan, a two-time state-placer, will be looking to run her best at the Tiffin Regional next Saturday.

“I’m going more for time,” she said. “I’m pretty much going to try for a PR (personal record), and hopefully that will be good enough to win the race.”

In the Division III, District 2 girls race, the top five teams, along with the top 20 individuals, advance to the Tiffin Regional.

Pettisville won the team title in the Division III, District 2 girls race, edging out Columbus Grove 46-67. Liberty Center finished third (112), Fairview came in fourth (126) and Crestvew was fifth (179).

In the boys Division III, District 2 race, Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker won in 15:47. Patrick Henry’s Nathan Bostelman finished second in 16:18.2.

In Division III, District 2, the top five teams, along with the top 20 finishers, advance to the Tiffin Regional. St. Henry won the team title, defeating second-place Liberty Center 65-75. Parkway was third (132), Ayersville came in fourth (134) and Crestview was fifth (142).

In the Division III, District 1 girls race, the top five teams, along with the top 20 runners, advance to the Tiffin Regional. Minster ran away with the team title, scoring 21 points, compared to second-place St. Henry’s 68 points. Holgate finished third (70), Coldwater was fourth (149) and Otsego came in fifth (155). There were 15 teams figured into the scoring.

Minster freshman Emma Watcke won the race in 18:47.6. The rest of the Minster scorers were Morgan Pohl (second, 18:59.4), Mackenzie Bohman (fourth, 19:24.3), Gwendolyn Meiring (sixth, 19:42.1) and Cassie Francis (eighth, 19:48).

In the boys Division III, District 1 race, Lincolnview notched the team title, defeating second-place Minster 94-104. Fairview finished third (104, due to sixth-man tiebreaker), Tinora came in fourth (140) and Columbus Grove grabbed the fifth and final spot (154). There were 17 teams figured into the scoring.

Columbus Grove’s Boone Brubaker won the race in 16:42.8. Tinora’s Andrew Ehlers was a very close second (16:43.7).

In the girls Division II race, the top four teams advanced to next week’s regional meet at Tiffin, as well as anyone finishing in the top 16 overall spots of the race.

St. Marys senior Kelly Wilker came into Saturday’s Division II girls race with the mindset of just running her own race, and advancing to regionals.

Wilker, a two-time Western Buckeye League champion, pulled away from the pack late in Saturday’s race and went on to win in 19:42.2. Defiance, which won the team title Saturday, notched down the next three spots. Defiance’s Shay Soukup came in second (19:52.7), while teammates London Moening (third, 20:00.9) and Ashley Weidenhamer (fourth, 20:05.7) were close behind.

“I really came here to run my own race,” Wilker said. “I had a pretty good time (coming in). So, I knew I could win it. I thought I would run my pace and whatever happens, happens. Today, I think I slowed down quite a bit. I didn’t have much competition up front. But, I knew there would be a lot of WBL schools coming after me. That motivated me to keep my pace a little bit. But, it kind of hurt not having competition right by me.”

Defiance won the team title, defeating second-place Shawnee, 32-83. Celina finished third (86), while St. Marys locked up the fourth and final spot (91).

The University of Dayton-bound Wilker competed at last year’s state meet. This season, her goal is to get back to the state meet and be up toward the front of the race.

“I didn’t run that well last year (at the state meet),” Wilker said. “I think it’s because I began to taper for state too early. Now, I think I have a good training schedule and I should have my best race at state.”

In the boys Division II race, Defiance placed all five of its scorers in the top 11 spots, en route to winning the district team title. Defiance edged out Napoleon for the title, 33-41. Wauseon finished third (89) and Van Wert came in fourth (91). There were 14 teams in the race. Napoleon’s Jacob Fellers won the D-II race in 16:10.8. Defiance’s Zach Lochmiller came in second (16:15).

Findlay district

FINDLAY — Wapakoneta won the girls Division II event with 60 points followed by Columbian (65) at Owens Community College.

Allie Zofkie (19:50.47) led the Redskins with a third-place finish. Paige Schneider (10th, 21:10.15), Michaelia Fisher (12th, 21:28.02), Sidney Sutton (15th, 21:44.61), Lauren Doll (20th, 22:11.38), Caitlin Puff (26th, 22:41.43) and Danielle Hastings (33rd, 23:26.41) also finished in the top 50 for Wapak, which advanced to the Tiffin Regional on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Eastwood’s Hannah Sponaugle was the race winner in a time of 19:51.36.

Wapakoneta’s Jordan Bowers (17:46.78) was the top Lima area boys finisher in the Division I competition, coming in 47th at Owens Community College. The Redskins (418 points) finished 16th as a team.

Kyius Simpson (18:34.88) led Lima Senior, coming in 89th. The Spartans (594) finished 20th overall.

Ashland (55) was the team champion, and Bowling Green’s Zach Applegate (15:53.11) was the race winner.

No one from the Lima area was listed as competing in the girls Division I or boys Division II races.

In Division III, Bluffton’s Sydney Hoff (11th, 21:40.44) and Hardin Northern’s Franki Bejarano (15th, 22:10.86) qualified for the Tiffin Regional by finishing among the top 16.

Hardin Northern (165) and Ada (183) finished seventh and eighth respectively in the team standings. Liberty-Benton (34) won the team title. Toledo Christian’s Morgan Dembowski (18:51.31) was the race winner.

In the boys D-III race, Cory-Rawson’s Jonathan Hoorman (fifth, 17:59.14), Hardin Northern’s Nick Bame (seventh, 18:02.61) and Upper Scioto Valley’s Brady Hipsher (16th, 18:16.02) all qualified for the Tiffin Regional by finishing among the top 16.

