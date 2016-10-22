Season comes to an abrupt end for Limaland anglers

What had been a successful season the Walmart Bass Fishing League (BFL) circuit came to an abrupt and disappointing end a little more than a week ago in Kentucky for several Limaland bass anglers.

None of the nine pros and 6 co-anglers from Limaland who fished the Kentucky Lake regional qualified to fish on the final day of the three-day event, thus missing a chance to qualify for the All-American national event next summer. A total of 180 bass anglers competed in each the pro and co-angler division.

Bass anglers must finish in the top 6 to qualify for the All-American and there was optimism one or more might qualify since Ottawa’s Kyle Weisenburger was points champ in the Buckeye Division and had qualified for this year’s All-American and Lima’s Steve Clapper was the points champ in the Michigan Division. Also, Lewistown’s Cody Sager was runner-up to Weisenburger in the Buckeye points standings while veteran Dick Shaffer of Rockford in always a threat in any tourney and Spencerville’s Matt Elkins and Lima’s Zach Maisch had strong seasons in the Michigan Division.

Weisenburger had the best finish among the Limaland pros as he wound up 20th by catching 9 bass that weighed 24 pounds, 8 ounces. Seeger was 30th with 9 bass that weighed 21 pounds, 4 ounces. Clapper had a tough go of it and caught 4 bass that weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces. He finished 100th.

Shaffer reounded froma tough first day and wound up with eight bass that weighed 20 pounds which was good enough for 32nd place. Findlay’s Wilson Burton caught 7 bass that weighed 17 pounds, 2 ounces and finished 48th. Celina’s Jay Ellis 8 bass that weighed 15 poumds, 9 ounces and finished 57th. Elkins caught 4 bass that weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and wound up 109th while Maisch caught a piar of bass that weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces. He finished 130th. Celina’s Jay Jeffries failed to catch a fish.

On the co-angler side, Jesse Sloan of Findlay had the best Limaland finish as he was 69yj by catching three bass that weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Ron Weisenburger of Continental caught 1 bass that weighed 2 pounds, 15 ounces and finished 113th while Doyle Donnett caughts 1 fish that weighed 2 pounds, 3 ounces. He was 132nd. Vickie Maisch Rumer of Lima, Vickie Jeffries of Celina and Carter Mack of Minster did not catch a bass.

Kyle Weisenburger has one tourney remaining this fall. He will fish the Costa nationals Nov. 3-5 at Table Rock Lake, which lies in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.

* * *

Trappers have a chance to enter a one-time drawing for permit-only trapping on the Mercer Wildlife Area on Saturday (Oct. 29).

It is suggested participants be at the wildlife area headquarters, located at 6115 Ohio 703 in Celina, by 11:45 a.m. The drawing begins at noon so participants must be registered by then.

Participants must show a valid 2016 fur-taker permit.

Participants must be 18 or older. The chosen trapper may designate an assistant to help him or her.

Permits are non-transferable and will be mailed to the drawing winner. Sean Finke, Mercer Wildlife Area coordinator, will present additional instructions. The chosen trapper must meet with Finke for specific instructions prior to the start of trapping. Reports of weekly catches must be received at the area headquarters each Friday by 5:00 p.m.

For more information contact Wildlife Management at 937-372-9261 or Finke at 419-236-8838. For additional rules and information visit www.wildohio.gov and click on the controlled hunting tab.

* * *

Northeast Ohio features a number of good steelhead tributaries. Local steelhead expert Phil Hillman, also an Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW) biologist, will present steelheading basic techniques on these streams Thursday, Nov. 17, from 7-9 p.m. at the Wildlife District Three headquarters.

Registrations is required for this free seminar because spaces are limited. Interested persons should contact Jo Ferrara at 330-644-2293 to pre-register.

Attendees should note the building cannot be viewed from Portage Lakes Drive. After turning into the parking lot from Portage Lakes Drive, continue through the lot, past the gate, and on up the hill to the main office building. Follow the asphalt drive as far as it will go. It’s a narrow drive, so please continue slowly.

* * *

If you want to learn how to hunt for ring-necked pheasants, an adult learn to hunt for these birds will be held on Saturdays Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10.

Representatives from the Ohio DOW, Meeker Sportsman Club and Marion County Pheasants Forever Chapter will educate participates in rind-necked Pheasant life history, safety concerns when pheasant hunting, different hunting dog breeds, shotgun proficiency and upon successful completion of the program participants will have the opportunity to attend a controlled hunt.

Pre-registration is required as seating is limited. Participants must be at least 18 years old. To find out more about the program or to register for this workshop series contact Jordan Phillips at[email protected]

Al Smith Guest Columnist

Al Smith is a freelance outdoor writer. You may contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @alsmithFL

