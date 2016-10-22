Wapakoneta product part of bowling legacy

This is clearly a strong bowling community – some would even use the word dominant in the discussion of area bowlers in battles throughout the district if not at least the state.

In recent seasons it has been clearly illustrated in two areas. One would be the quality of our lady performers and the other would be the success of schools that are members of the West Ohio High School Bowling Conference.

In this particular case we will save the ladies for last.

Tyler Sosby, the men’s coach at The University of Northwestern Ohio feels that he got the grand jewel of this recruiting season when he was able to grab Brandon Kennard of Wapak when his letter of intent was signed this past Sunday evening.

Kennard, like Sosby, was a bowling alley rat at Astro Lanes. It explains why when he took his signing photo, it was made up of not only his mother, Elena, but also his brother Anthony and four gentlemen who most helped to shape his bowling ability. Pictured with Kennard and family were former proprietor Denny Borgret, current proprietor and former UNOH coach Brian VanMeter and Astro icons James “Bubba” Brannan and Daniel “Fuzz” Ruck. Former proprietor David Jeanneret had a work commitment and was not able to make the signing that was held at Astro Lanes.

One person, very important to Brandon was missing from the photo and that was his father Bruce who passed away this past year. “Dad was very important to me, he got me started in the game and never really missed a match unless there was a conflict with a big match that Anthony was involved in. We picked today for the signing as it would have been his birthday.”

The column theme today is domination and it describes not only the Wapak program but also the bowling careers of Anthony and now Brandon. While there are some great sibling rivalry stories that can be told, Brandon has two big goals for his season. He wants to finally take down Anthony’s two game conference record of 556, his own standard is 538 and he would love to be the first bowler to go back to back to back as Conference Singles Champion. That pre-season event will take place on Nov. 12 in Minster.

If he were to capture that tournament he would be well on his way to being a first team selection for each of the four years he has rolled in the conference.

The success of the Wapak Redskins is important to him as well as they have some unfinished business in Columbus. They have been sectional and district champions for each of the last three years and have gained a first, a second and a third place finish at the state level in those three seasons.

The importance of the role of the proprietor and staff such as Brannan and Ruck should illustrate to those at the state level the importance of the lane staff and other ‘gym rat’ types that the youth will find at the lanes but it all starts at the counter.

The bio for Brandon as was the case for his brother Anthony, Ruck, his new coach Sosby and the likes of Van Meter and Brian Garman illustrate the growth potential of youth when they take to the lanes. The season is one month

away. Will our area continue to dominate? Who is the next Kennard —- hmm could he be named Tyler, maybe Drew or even Gabe?

Does this area own the District 600 Club Event?

An argument could be made that the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

If recent memories are correct the actual portion of this tournament has been claimed by a local bowler on no less than four occasions. This season Shelley Ambroza grabbed at least her second consecutive title with a dominant 680 series at Westgate Lanes. Two of her friends and teammates Donna Childs [629] and Kari Miller [624] finished second and third, the only other performers to make it over the 600 plateau that the tourney is named after.

Scrolling further down the top 12 we see the names of Kayla Whitaker [6th], her mother Tina [9th], Liz Behnke [10th] and Kerry Kniola [12th].

The tournament is considered a handicap tournament and the dominance in that category may have been even more telling.

Crittie Cook of Toledo rolled 778 with handicap to dominate this leg of the event.

The balance of the top 12 and beyond was loaded with area talent. Susan Wilson, who was back after a one year layoff, finished second followed by Childs in 3rd and Alyssa Maag 4th. Behnke [7th] Ambroza [8th], Cathy Bugner [9th] and Kayla Whitaker [11th]. Well within striking distance of the top twelve were Elaine McBeth, Miller and Tina Whitaker.

If you have rolled a 600 series in qualifying league or tournament play you can get in on the action when the local club tournament is rolled at Southgate Lanes in Bluffton on November 13th in what will be a fun time for all present.

The Ohio 600 event will be held at Westgate Lanes in June. Perhaps they should just leave the event in our area rotating if from establishment to establishment. Such is the dominance of our area.

See you at the lanes, specifically Southgate Lanes next weekend as the youth of our area roll their team tournament.

Roll Tribe.

