Lima area Players of the Week

• Celina running back Ryan Harter rushed for 213 yards on 27 carries and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 55-28 win over Shawnee.

• Columbus Grove’s Reid Stechschulte rushed for 168 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Paulding.

• Lima Senior’s Jaden Walker had 162 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns as the Spartans defeated Clay 40-27.

• Delphos Jefferson’s Hunter Binkley rushed for 181 yards rushing on 25 carries and three touchdowns in Jefferson’s win over Ada.

• Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jay Kaufman had 296 yards rushing on 32 carries and three touchdowns and also had two touchdown passes in the Titans’ 42-35 win against Elida.

• Elida’s Isaac McAdams had 292 yards passing and four TD throws.

• Perry’s Kobe Glover had 11 receptions for 214 yards and a touchdown against Hardin Northern.