Lima Senior holds off Clay

LIMA — Lima Senior almost put the game on cruise control a tad early.

But for the Spartans’ sake, they snapped back to attention just in time.

Lima Senior held off a strong second-half Clay comeback to post a 40-27 victory over Clay on Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

With the victory, Lima Senior is 6-3, 4-2 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. The Spartans, who were No. 11 in Division II, Region 8 computer rankings this week, need a win over Toledo Central Catholic next week to reach the playoffs.

Clay is 2-7, 1-5 in the TRAC.

Lima Senior took a 28-6 lead into halftime and appeared to have the game fully under control. But Clay came back to get as close as 28-27 with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

“We came out and we weren’t prepared to play the second half,” Lima Senior running back Jaden Walker said. “We didn’t come out with explosion. Next week we have to work on that and get better.”

Added Lima Senior coach Andre Griffin, “They had a great game plan and I told the guys that they would be ready to go (in the second half). … That was a great job by their coach, but we regrouped and finished the game.”

The Spartans had a key interception by Kevontae Tyson and quarterback Adrine Mitchell ran in TDs from 14 and 24 yards to pull away at the end, 40-27.

Mitchell finished with 109 yards rushing on 20 carries. He had TD runs of 21, 14 and 24 yards. In the air, Mitchell completed 15 of 26 for 135 yards.

Walker had 162 yards on 17 carries. He had TD runs of 3, 58 and 65 yards, all in the first half.

Walker has 1,339 rushing yards this season with 16 TDs.

But after Walker ran for 155 yards on 10 carries at halftime, Clay loaded up the box with eight and nine defenders and swarmed Walker on each of his second-half carries. He had just 7 yards on seven carries in the second half.

That opened up the fake to Walker and for Mitchell to keep it off tackle for big gains.

“They came to him (Walker) every time, so it was pretty easy to take off,” Mitchell said. “It was open.”

Lima Senior went up 14-0 when Walker took a dive play, bounced it out to the right and went for a 58-yard TD with 1:41 left in the first quarter.

Walker ran the same play for a 65-yard TD, including making three defenders miss when he bounced right. That gave the Spartans a 21-6 lead with 11 minutes left before the half.

“That was instinct,” Walker said of making three players miss in the open field. “I get around people and make people miss.”

Mitchell’s 21-yard scrambling TD gave Lima Senior a 28-6 lead with 1:41 left before the half.

Clay quarterback Reese Wamer sparked his team’s comeback, with a 35-yard TD pass to Gary Vincent and a 66-yard TD pass to Jacob Novak.

That cut the Lima Senior lead to 28-21 with 7:50 left in the third quarter.

A recovery of an on-side kick led to a 35-yard field goal by Palmer Yenrick and it was 28-24, Spartans.

When Yenrick drilled a 32-yard field goal, the Spartans’ lead was trimmed to 28-27 with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

That was as close as Clay would get.

Mitchell scored on a 14-yard TD to give Lima Senior a 34-27.

“They made some adjustments and shifted in the middle (to key on Walker),” Griffin said. “But we have to have some fortitude and come off the line and block some guys. We missed a lot of blocks in the second half.”

And when the Spartans’ Tyson picked off a pass at the Clay 24, it set up a 24-yard TD run by Mitchell to push the Spartans’ lead to 40-27 with 2:32 to go.

Tyson picked off his second pass of the night with 1:28 to go to seal it.

“Kevontae Tyson is having a heck of a year and is one of the top corners in the league,” Griffin said.

Wamer completed 16 of 43 for 230 yards. He threw two TDs, but had two interceptions.

Now it comes down to Toledo Central Catholic (9-0, 6-0 TRAC) at 7 p.m. Friday at Spartan Stadium.

“We have to be quite focused in practice this week,” Walker said. “This could be my last game. I have to play hard and give it all I got.”

Lima Senior's Adrine Mitchell scrambles for yards against Oregon Clay's Adam Ummel during Friday night's game at Spartan Stadium.

By Tom Usher

