Jefferson rolls past Ada

ADA — With each play from the line of scrimmage, Delphos Jefferson seemed to get stronger and stronger.

Ada, on the other hand, struggled to find ways to slow down the lethal Delphos Jefferson running attack.

Delphos Jefferson rolled up 336 yards on the ground, en route to a convincing 44-0 victory over Ada on Friday night at War Memorial Field in a key Northwest Conference game.

Hunter Binkley led Delphos Jefferson with 181 yards rushing on 25 carries and three touchdowns. Teammate Brenen Auer added 52 yards on 16 carries and a TD. Auer also caught a TD pass from quarterback Jace Stockwell (4-of-6, 123 yards). Stockwell also rushed for 50 yards on four touches and had a TD run of 45 yards. Darius Shurelds (4 rushes, 22 yards) had the other TD for Delphos Jefferson.

With the win, Delphos Jefferson improves to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the NWC. Ada slips to 6-3, 4-2 NWC. Spencerville, which defeated Allen East 29-14 Friday, remains tied with Delphos Jefferson for first place in the conference.

“Well, No. 1, Ada is a great football team,” Delphos Jefferson coach Chris Sommers said. “ (Ada) Coach (Bob) Olwin does a fantastic job. We came out today and played well. The score is not indicative of the type of team that is over there. They (Ada) are a class program. So, I’m very proud of our guys. Offensively and defensively, we played well on both sides of the ball. We were able to get it going early, and we kept it rolling from there.”

Defensively, Delphos Jefferson smothered the Ada offensive unit, holding it to 68 total yards (9 rushing, 59 passing). Ada quarterback Seth Conley was 10-of-25 passing. The junior signal-caller was the leading rusher for the Bulldogs with just 13 yards on 9 carries. The Jefferson defense sacked Conley four times on the night.

“They have an explosive offense,” Sommers said about Ada. “They have great receivers. So, we played well tonight against a very good football team, and we’re very proud of our kids.”

Delphos Jefferson jumped out quickly on Ada, scoring on its first possession of the game, after Ada went three-and-out on its first possession. Auer capped off a 13-play, 90-yard scoring drive for Jefferson with a 4-yard run. Then, less than three minutes later, Binkley ran it in from 4 yards, giving the Wildcats a 12-0 lead, which stood for the remainder of the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats erupted, scoring four TDs. Stockwell broke five tackles, en route to a 45-yard TD run, giving his team an 18-0 lead, just seconds into the second stanza.

Binkley had TD runs of 40 and 7 yards in the second quarter. Stockwell connected with Auer for a 6-yard scoring strike, giving the Wildcats a commanding 38-0 halftime lead.

In the first half, Delphos Jefferson rushed for 263 yards, with Binkley accounting for 158 of those. Ada mustered just 65 total offensive yards in the first half.

Delphos Jefferson rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter, when Shurelds ran it in from 3 yards out.

Ada, knew coming in, that it needed to find a way to slow down the Delphos Jefferson running attack.

“That’s what they do, and they’re really good at it,” Olwin said about Jefferson’s running attack. “We knew going in, that’s what they were going to do. They’re not going to deviate. That’s what they’ve had success with. They played well and ran hard, and blocked efficiently. We tackled too high. We told our guys coming into the game, they had to tackle them at their legs. We tackled them at their shoulders and their kids ran through us.”

For Delphos Jefferson, it’s one step closer to notching an NWC title.

However, Sommers hasn’t stressed winning as the main focus this season.

“You tell them that it’s not a win or a loss that matters. It’s about playing better than the week before,” he said. “Really, that’s our focus right now. You can go out and play your best game – and if it works out, or it doesn’t work out – you’re playing your best game. Our players have taken that to heart. We feel like each game, we’ve gotten better. I’m really proud of that.”

Hunter Binkley scores a touchdown for Delphos Jefferson during Friday night’s game at Ada. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Delphos-Jeff-at-Ada-SA_5.jpg Hunter Binkley scores a touchdown for Delphos Jefferson during Friday night’s game at Ada.

