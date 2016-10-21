Lima area sports calendar

Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Wednesday of each week to The Lima News Sports Department, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. Events can be faxed to 419-229-2926 or e-mailed to [email protected]

ATHLETICS

Bluffton Family Recreation offers three low-impact exercise classes at the Maple Crest pool. The following classes will be: Level 1 for strength, ROM and cardio, held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Level 2 for higher level cardio, held from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Aqua Zumba, held Mondays from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Kelly Honse and Kealy Goodale are the instructors. Fees are $6 per class or $4 per class with a BFR membership. Maple Crest residents may take the classes at no charge. For more information contact BFR, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton, or call 419-358-4150.

ARCHERY

Allen County Archers

The Allen County Archers, at the corner of state Route 117 and Defiance Trail, have a monthly shoots planned. A traditional shoot is held the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. For details, call Neil Wallace at 567-825-7109.

BASKETBALL

Elida

The Elida BYAA will be holding registrations for girls youth basketball, for all children in first through sixth grades, and are living in or attending Elida local school district. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. All registrations will be at the Elida Elementary school. For additional information or to print out a registration form go to elidabyaa.com or contact Joel Long at 419-233-1429.

Elida

The Elida BYAA will be holding registrations for girls youth basketball, for boys youth basketball for all children in third through sixth grades, and are living in or attending Elida local school district. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 . All registrations will be at the Elida Elementary school. For additional information or to print out a registration form go to elidabyaa.com or contact Scott Cockerell at 567-242-8745.

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be holding a first and second grade basketball skill development program at the YMCA beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 19. Registration will run through Oct. 31. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non members.

Lima

The Lima Salvation Army, 614 E. Market St., Lima, has an adult open gym from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays for anyone 18 years of age or older.

Lima

The Lady Barons of The Ohio State University and Rhodes State would like to invite area female basketball players to join with them for Open Gym at 5 p.m. Sundays.

CHEERLEADING

The Elida BYAA will be holding registrations for youth cheerleading, for all children in first through sixth grades, and are living in or attending Elida local school district. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. All registrations will be at the Elida Elementary school. For additional information or to print out a registration form go to elidabyaa.com or contact Kayla Nolan at 419-234-4779.

FOOTBALL

Van Wert

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Van Wert and Paulding Counties will be having its Fall Buckeye Bash on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive, Van Wert. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. There will also be a live auction. The speaker will be Matt Finkes who played defensive tackle for the Ohio State football team and is currently a television analyst. There will also be a food drive for those in need. If you bring a non perishable food item you will be entered in a drawing for an Ohio State jacket. The price of a ticket for the event is $20. To order tickets or any questions contact Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry at 419-238-5810, Animal Clinic of Paulding at 419-399-2871, Mengerink’s Source for Sport 419-238-6065, Emily Tempel 419-506-1981 or send checks payable to OSU Alumni Club of VW/ Paulding Co. to Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry, 685 Fox Rd., Van Wert, Ohio 45891. Deadline to purchase tickets is Nov. 10.

SHOOTING

Lima Sabres

The Lima Sabres has various shooting events. MPCC matches are at 9 a.m. the second Sunday of each month through October and Thursday Trap Practice and League is 4 p.m. weekly. Junior Wednesday morning trap practice is 9 a.m. to noon weekly, weather permitting. Bowling pin matches are 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 13. For additional information, go to limasabres.com or visit on Facebook.

SPEAKER

Jim Martz, retired Major League Baseball scout, will be the guest at the Shawnee Optimist Club Meeting at the Old Barn at noon Nov. 2.

TENNIS

Lima

Westwood Tennis & Fitness’ second annual charity doubles tournament will be held from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Call Andrea Arango-Brown at 419-905-7634 or email Keith Davis at [email protected] or send an email to [email protected] for information, including sponsorships. Funds raised from the event will go to USTA Wheelchair Tennis, Midwest Section and Midwest Tennis and Education Foundation.

VOLLEYBALL

Bluffton

Bluffton Family Recreation will host a fifth and sixth grade volleyball tournament Saturday, Nov. 5. All matches take place at BFR, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton, Registration is $200 per team, Three games are guaranteed. Matches are held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Persons may register by contacting BFR at 419-358-4150 or registering online until Oct. 30 at bfronline.com.

Lima

The Lima YMCA is beginning a YMCA Young Ladies Volleyball league for girls in the fifth, sixth and seventh grades. The league begins Nov. 3 and runs through Dec. 15. Registration is $20 for members and $40 for non members.

WRESTLING

Elida

The Elida BYAA will be holding registration for youth wrestling for all children in third through sixth grades, and are living or attending Elida local school district. Registration will be from 9 a.m. until noon Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. All registrations will be t the Elida elementary school. For additional information or to print out a registration go to elidabyaa.com or contact Ryan Guth at 419-231-6569.