Room named after former Grove standout

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University recently dedicated the Jason A. Stechschulte All-American Room in Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.

The room is named after the former Columbus Grove standout and 2003 Tri-State University (now Trine) graduate.

Stechschulte was inducted into the Trine Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011 and has earned the university’s Distinguished Service Young Alumnus Award twice. He earned NAIA Coaches Association All-American honors twice and was a NAIA Academic All-American in 2002. He was a member of the school’s 2001 Mid-States Football Association champion. He received his degree in civil engineering.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Jason_Stechschulte_plaque.jpg The Jason A. Stechschulte All-American Room in Trine University's Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium was dedicated on Oct. 8.