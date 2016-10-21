Ohio State-Penn State position by position matchups

QUARTERBACKS

J.T. Barrett (1,207 yards passing, 16 TDs) has completed only 52 percent of his passes the last two games but has been OSU’s leading rusher in those games with 137 yards in a 38-17 win over Indiana and 92 yards in last Saturday night’s 30-23 overtime win over Wisconsin.

Penn State has won by outscoring people and quarterback Trace McSorley (1,436 yards, 8 TDs, 3 interceptions) has been a big part of that. The Nittany Lions average 30.5 points a game and give up 28.5 points per game.

Advantage: Ohio State

RUNNING BACKS

OSU’s running backs didn’t have a run longer than 12 yards against Wisconsin and Mike Weber and Curtis Samuel had only 92 yards combined. Penn State’s defense is not Wisconsin’s, though.

Ohio State knows all about Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 194 yards against them last year. Barkley has 582 yards but no other Penn State running back has gained more than 68 yards.

Advantage: Ohio State

RECEIVERS

Noah Brown’s game-winning catch in overtime at Wisconsin confirmed his status as OSU’s No. 1 wide receiver but the search is still on to find a consistent No. 2 wideout.

For Penn State, wide receiver Chris Godwin (23 catches, 325 yards, 2 TDs) has been McSorley’s top target. Tight end Mike Gesicki has 23 catches for 277 yards and DeAndre Thompkins (18 catches, 328 yards, 1 TD) is a big play threat. Saeed Blacknall, who has been sidelined with an injury since the opener, is also a deep threat.

Advantage: Penn State

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ohio State’s 185 yards rushing against Wisconsin was a season low, so there is some room for improvement this week from a group that has dominated much of the season.

Penn State’s struggles in the running game can be traced at least partially to the line. Tackle Brendan Mahon is the standout of this group for the Nittany Lions.

Advantage: Ohio State

DEFENSIVE LINE

Freshman defensive end Nick Bosa has a long way to go to match his brother Joey’s three-year Ohio State career, but he’s off to a great start. Tyquan Lewis continues to be a force opposing offensive lines struggle to block. Sam Hubbard and Jalyn Holmes also have been standouts.

Penn State is young after losing three of 2015’s starters to the NFL and has struggled to stop the run. It ranks 12th in the Big Ten in run defense.

Advantage: Ohio State

LINEBACKERS

Most seasons, Chris Worley would be hailed as the top newcomer at linebacker for OSU, but not this year with Jerome Baker leading OSU in tackles after a huge game at Wisconsin.

Manny Bowen (5 tackles for losses) leads a Penn State linebacker group that has lost three starters for part or all of the season because of injuries.

Advantage: Ohio State

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Ohio State and Michigan are the only Big Ten teams to hold opposing quarterbacks under 50 percent completions.

Penn State’s safeties lead the team in tackles. Marcus Allen has 57 and Malik Golden has 35 tackles and an interception.

Advantage: Ohio State

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tyler Durbin (8 for 8 on field goals) kicked a career-long 40-yard field goal and delivered under pressure at Wisconsin.

Penn State kicker Tyler Davis is 10 of 10 on field goals, with a long of 40 yards. Punter Blake Gillkin averages 42.3 yards per punt.

Advantage: Ohio State