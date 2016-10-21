Fear, impatience leads to mid-season firings

When Purdue fired its football coach Darrell Hazell on Sunday it was the second time in the last two seasons a Big Ten coach was fired in the middle of a season.

Maryland did the same thing last year when it showed Randy Edsall the door after six games.

Some people might call this impatience, but Hazell’s 9-33 overall record and 3-24 record in Big Ten games indicate Purdue already showed remarkable restraint.

Fear, more than impatience, might be the biggest factor driving many midseason firings.

At places like Purdue, there has to be some fear that college football is becoming more and more a sport where the gap between the “haves” and the “have nots” is getting wider every year in the Big Ten and in general.

Purdue and similar schools probably will never win the race against Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and programs at that level. But now, more than 10, 20 or 30 years ago, the “have nots” need to do more just to stay in the race.

The super powers of college football get more money, more attention and more of the best players than ever before.

It’s not impossible to win at Purdue. The Boilermakers went to 10 bowl games in 12 years, including a trip to the Rose Bowl in 2000, with Joe Tiller as their coach from 1997-2008. A quarterback named Drew Brees played there.

Nothing is impossible if Northwestern can become a solid team almost every year after 23 straight horrific losing seasons from 1972-1994.

Iowa, Wisconsin and Northwestern all dug themselves out of deeper holes than Purdue is in to become respected football programs. But those revivals happened in the 1980s and 1990s.

College football isn’t playing at the $5 table anymore. It’s in the high rollers section these days.