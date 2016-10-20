Celina continues WBL dominance

CELINA — After going 9-0 in Western Buckeye League action this season, Celina kept its streak alive after knocking off Bath in sectional volleyball final Thursday night.

The Bulldogs now move on to district action at the Sommer Center at Bluffton University after knocking off the Wildkittens 25-17, 25-17, and 25-16. Celina will meet Defiance, another WBL foe, at at 6 p.m. Tuesday after Defiance knocked off Elida 3-0.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 15-8 overall, wasted very little time setting the tone for the match as they raced to a 7-0 lead in the first set behind the serves of libero Hailey Langenkamp.

“Hailey did a nice job of getting us the lead in that first set.” Celina coach Amy Sutter said.

Bath had problems with the serve/receive game and those problems allowed Celina to jump out to that quick lead.

“We struggled with our serve/receive game all season.” Bath coach Ginger Stahr said. “You can’t fall behind 7-0 and expect to come back.”

But the Wildcats didn’t quit and got back to with-in 18-14 before Celina righted the ship and closed out the set with a 7-3 run to claim a 25-17 first set win.

The second set was back and forth early, with the Bulldogs holding a 9-6 lead before they ran off another 7-0 run to grab control at 16-6. The Wildcats got as close as 17-11 before Celina exerted its strength at the net and the Bulldogs closed out the second set, again by a 25-17 score, on a powerful kill by junior McKenna Black.

The third set stayed close early on and Bath trailed by only 19-9 before Celina again used a big run, this time of 8-1, to grab a 20-10 lead. The Bulldogs would go on to a 25-16 third set win to claim the match 3-0.

“We made a few defensive mistakes and let them back into that first set,” Sutter said. “Our girls are willing to do what it takes to finish the job and we like to play at Bluffton. When we can create offense, we are a team to be reckoned with.”

Bath bows out with a record of 10-14 and was led by Abby Cosart with 3 aces and 11 assists. Kennedy Metcalf added 4 blocks and 8 kills while Riley Iiames chipped in with 11 digs.

“We worked hard and our girls improved so much this season.” Stahr said.

Celina was led by Alyssa Hoyng who recorded 8 kills while Black and Cora Lutz both added 7 kills in the match. Paige Duncan had 18 assists and Paige Sutter chipped in with 16. Langenkamp paced the Bulldogs with 16 digs in the match.

Bath’s Caitlyn Renner (24) and Kennedy Metcalf (11) go up to block the hit of Celina’s McKenna Black during Thursday night’s Division II sectional final at Celina Intermediate School. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Bath-Volleyball-vs-Celina-DS2.jpg Bath’s Caitlyn Renner (24) and Kennedy Metcalf (11) go up to block the hit of Celina’s McKenna Black during Thursday night’s Division II sectional final at Celina Intermediate School. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. Celina’s Paige Duncan hits a bump during Thursday night’s Division II sectional final at Celina Intermediate School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Bath-Volleyball-vs-Celina-DS7.jpg Celina’s Paige Duncan hits a bump during Thursday night’s Division II sectional final at Celina Intermediate School. Bath’s Abby Cosart hits a spike during Thursday night’s Division II sectional final at Celina Intermediate School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Bath-Volleyball-vs-Celina-DS8.jpg Bath’s Abby Cosart hits a spike during Thursday night’s Division II sectional final at Celina Intermediate School.

League champs top Bath for sectional crown

By Mike Miller [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.