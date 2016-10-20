5 WBL teams win volleyball sectional titles

Western Buckeye League members Ottawa-Glandorf, Shawnee, St. Marys and Defiance joined Celina in winning Division II sectional titles with victories Thursday night.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Port Clinton 0

OTTAWA — O-G advanced to play Maumee in the district semifinals at Findlay High School with a 25-11, 25-5, 25-9 victory.

Carly Alt had six kills, Emily Annesser had 11 aces, five kills and 10 assists, Jordan Alt had four kills and three blocks, Kylie White had five kills, Kendra Kahle had 10 assists and five digs and Brooke Kleman had seven digs for the Titans.

Shawnee 3, Van Wert 2

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Shawnee advanced to play St. Marys in a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday district semifinal at Bluffton University with the 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-12 victory. Peyton Fleming had 13 kills, Emma Kohn had 10 kills and 20 digs, Ella Butler had five blocks and Megan Spray had 26 assists and 18 digs for Van Wert.

St. Marys 3, Bryan 0

ST. MARYS — The Roughriders advanced with the 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 win. Ally Angstmann had nine kills, Taryn Swander had eight kills, Madi Howell had 32 assists and nine digs and Shania Taylor had 19 digs for St. Marys.

Defiance 3, Elida 0

DEFIANCE — The hosts advanced to play a 6 p.m. district semifinal against Celina at Bluffton University with the 25-11, 25-8, 25-12 win. Morgan Porter had 16 kills and 16 digs and Alex Stambaugh had 25 assists for Defiance.

Becca Tschuor had three kills, Isabelle Shrider had four assists and Lindsay Brocklehurst had 12 digs for Elida.

Division III

Parkway 3, Van Buren 0

ROCKFORD — The Panthers advanced to play in a 2 p.m. Saturday sectional final at Patrick Henry with the 25-13, 25-15, 25-5 victory.

Division IV

Leipsic 3,

Lima Central Catholic 0

LEIPSIC — The Vikings advanced to play Ada in a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday district semifinal at Ottawa-Glandorf with the 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 win. Selena Loredo had 31 assists and eight digs, Brooke Gerdeman had 12 kills and Mindy Ellerbrock had 15 digs for Leipsic.

Ellen Dee had 10 kills, Courtney Hahn had 22 assists and two aces, Halley Moore had 11 digs and Rosie Williams had three blocks for LCC.

Ada 3, Hardin Northern 1

DOLA — The Bulldogs won the sectional title with the 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19 victory. Maddie Gossard had 18 assists and six aces, Melina Wood had 22 kills and five blocks and Olivia Alexander had 18 digs for Ada.

Shelby Alloway had three aces, Holly Wilson had 10 kills, Madison Robson had 28 assists and Bailee Waller had 13 digs for Hardin Northern.

Kalida 3, Continental 1

KALIDA — The Wildcats advanced to play a 6 p.m. Tuesday district semifinal against McComb, a 3-0 winner against North Baltimore, at Ottawa-Glandorf with the 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14 win.

Carlee Miller had 16 kills and 10 digs, Sarah Klausing had four aces and 18 assists and Tori Niese had five blocks for Kalida.

Ottoville 3, Delphos St. John’s 1

DELPHOS — Ottoville advanced to play New Bremen in a 6 p.m. Tuesday district semifinal at Van Wert with the 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-15 victory.

C.J. Kempter had 13 kills and 12 digs, Bridget Landin had nine kills, 13 blocks and 12 digs, Alexis Thorbahn had 22 assists and nine blocks and Brynlee Hanneman had 10 blocks for Ottoville.

New Bremen 3, Crestview 0

NEW BREMEN — The Cardinals won the sectional title with the 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 win. Ally McCoy had six kills and four blocks, Abby Bagley had 11 assists and Lexi Gregory had seven digs for Crestview (12-12).

Minster 3, New Knoxville 2

MINSTER — The Wildcats advanced to play Marion Local in a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday match at Van Wert High School with the 22-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-23, 15-9 victory. Paige Thobe had 21 kills and 12 blocks, Hayley Baumer had 55 assists and Paige Purdy had 41 digs for Minster.

Shayna Bierlein had 28 kills and 28 digs and Kenzie Schroer had 15 kills, 45 assists and 25 digs for New Knoxville (12-12).

Marion Local 3, Lincolnview 0

MARIA STEIN — The Flyers won the sectional with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 victory. Kylie Albers had 13 kills, Natalie Rethman had 13 assists and nine digs and Lexi Arling had four aces for Marion Local. Katlyn Wendel had 10 kills and Morgan Miller had 10 digs and 24 assists for Lincolnview.

All-WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Emily Annesser (player of the year) and Celina’s Amy Sutter (coach of the year) received top honors in the All-Western Buckeye League selections.

Joining Annesser on the first team were Celina’s Alyssa Hoyng and Paige Sutter, O-G’s Jordan Alt, St. Marys’ Ally Angstmann, Defiance’s Morgan Porter and Shawnee’s Norah Painter.

All-NWC

Ada’s Melina Woods (player of the year) and Lincolnview’s JaNahn Evans (coach of the year) received top honors in All-Northwest Conference voting.

Joining Woods on the first team were Lincolnview’s Katlyn Wendel, Columbus Grove’s Rylee Sybert and Carlee McCluer, Paulding’s Cassidy Posey, Ada’s Madisyn Gossard, Crestview’s Lexi Gregory and Bluffton’s Andie Schmutz.

All-SCAL

Jackson Center’s Cassie Meyer was named player of the year in Shelby County Athletic League.

Joining her on the first team were Fort Loramie’s Caleigh Barhorst, Fairlawn’s Audrey Francis, Jackson Center’s Camryn Hoehne and Alicia Kessler and Anna’s Krista Gehret.

Boys soccer

Sectional finals

Division II

Celina 5, Van Wert 1

CELINA — The Bulldogs advanced to play a 7 p.m. Monday district semifinal at Elida.

Division IV

Continental 9, Allen East 0

CONTINENTAL — The Pirates advanced to play Temple Christian in a 7 p.m. Tuesday district semifinal at Kalida High School. Trevor Williamson, Chris Potts and Christian Perez had two goals each and Jacob Williams, Tyler Brecht and Ronnie Rayle each tallied one. Potts also had a pair of assists.

Bluffton 3, Ottoville 0

BLUFFTON — The Pirates advanced to play Fort Jennings in a 5 p.m. Tuesday district semifinal at Kalida. Luke Young, Isaac Andreas and Josh Begg each had a goal. Levi Smith got the shutout in goal.

Fort Jennings 2, Kalida 1

FORT JENNINGS — The Musketeers’ Brad Eickholt and Troy Ricker and Kalida’s Brad Siefker each had a goal.

All-WBL

Celina’s Brennen Piper was named the player of the year in the All-WBL selections. Joining him on the first team were St. Marys’ Austin Wilker, Celina’s Jarren Casto and Payton Smalley, Elida’s Jake Taylor, Kenton’s Landon Bartlett, Van Wert’s Brandon Hernandez, Bath’s Trey Burnett, Wapakoneta’s Kaden Ware, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Bryce Schroeder, Shawnee’s Jack O’Connor and Defiance’s Caleb Branham.

All-NWC

Bluffton’s Antony Kingsley (player of the year) and Steve Smucker (coach of the year) received top honors in All-NWC voting.

Joining Kingsley on the first team were Ada’s Terry Sheridan, second in the player of the year voting, Will Allen and Chris Reyes, Allen East’s Brayden Newland and Colton Truex, Lincolnview’s Ethan Swallow, Paulding’s Kaleb Goshia, Ryan Woodring and Alex Schlegel and Bluffton’s Tristan Smucker, Eli Bourassa, Josh Begg and Levi Smith.

Girls soccer

Sylvania Southview 8,

Lima Senior 0

SYLVANIA — Southview advanced to play Findlay with the Division I opening round victory.

All-WBL

Elida’s Hope Carter was named the player of the year in the All-WBL selections. Joining her on the first team were Bath’s Kennedy Fagan, Celina’s Kelly Moeder and Alyssa Cisco, Defiance’s Britney Steyer, Elida’s Jaydon Hollstein and Baylie Moening, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Kadie Hempfling, Shawnee’s Bella Fusillo, St. Marys’ Bailey Fenwick-Miller and Wapakoneta’s Torie Carter and Claire Burton.

All-NWC

Allen East’s Leah Casey (player of the year) and Lamar Houston (coach of the year) received top honors in All-NWC voting.

Joining Casey on the first team were Allen East’s Jade Meyer, who was second in the player of the year vote, Julia Meyer and Madison Houston, Delphos Jefferson’s Arianna Knebel and Maddie McConnahea, Bluffton’s Sarah Theisen, Abbie Perkins and Jadyn Barhorst, Ada’s Rielyn Castle and MaKayla Callahan and Lincolnview’s Olivia Gorman.

Football

Chair of honor

LIMA — The Lima City Schools and the American Legion Post 96 have come together to bring a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Chair of Honor to Spartan Stadium.

The chair will be unveiled during a ceremony before Lima Senior’s Oct 28 game against Toledo Central Catholic. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is 7 p.m. It is the first Chair of Honor in the area.

The ceremony will include Lima Mayor David Berger, American Legion Squad Commander Kyle Catlett, the American Legion Riders of Van Wert and Rolling Thunder Inc. of West Chester.

Military personnel will get in free to the game if they bring a military ID.

The Chair of Honor will be all-black with the words “You are Not Forgotten” inscribed underneath the POW/MIA insignia. It will be located with its own platform near the press box at the stadium. It will be surrounded by an American flag, POW/MIA flag and a memorial plaque.

The athletic office is also selling POW/MIA Spartan Family T-shirts for the game. Order forms are available in the athletic office. All orders and money are due by 3 p.m. Monday.

All sizes will be available from youth XS to adult 4X, with prices ranging from $10 to $20 depending on the style and size.

Lima Senior students will get in free to the game with the purchase of a t-shirt.

Colleges

Men’s soccer

ONU 6, Wilmington 2

WILMINGTON — ADA — Nathan Libertowski and Matt Kinkopf led No. 4-ranked Ohio Northern scoring two goals each at Williams Stadium in a match that was postponed from Wednesday.

David Janusz and Joseph Schulte had the other goals for ONU (14-0-3, 4-0-2 Ohio Athletic Conference).

Area roundup

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

