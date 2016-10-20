Posted on by

This week’s Lima area high school football schedule


FRIDAY

Allen East at Spencerville, 7 p.m.

Bellefontaine at Indian Lake, 7 p.m.

Bluffton at Crestview, 7 p.m.

Coldwater at Anna, 7:30 pm

Cory-Rawson at Leipsic, 7 p.m.

Defiance at Van Wert, 7 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Ada, 7 p.m.

Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf, 7 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Perry, 7 p.m.

Kenton at Bath, 7 p.m.

Lehman Catholic at Ridgemont, 7 p.m.

McComb at Pandora-Gilboa, 7 p.m.

Minster at Versailles, 7:30 pm

New Bremen at Fort Recovery, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon Clay at Lima Senior, 7 p.m.

Parkway at Delphos St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

Paulding at Columbus Grove, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen, 7 p.m.

Shawnee at Celina, 7 p.m.

St. Henry at Marion Local, 7:30 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Fort Loramie, 7 p.m.

Wapakoneta at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Bishop Hartley at LCC , 7 p.m.

