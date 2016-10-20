Elida, Shawnee advance in boys soccer

ELIDA — The host Bulldogs advanced to Division II district semifinals with a 3-1 boys soccer victory Wednesday night against Ottawa-Glandorf.

Elida’s Cade Parker, Jake Taylor and Logan Johnson and O-G’s Ethan White each had a goal. Caleb Jones had five saves in goal for Elida. The Bulldogs will play host to the winner of the Celina-Van Wert match at 7 p.m. Monday. Celina was leading 3-0 with 24:14 remaining in the match when play was suspended following a lightning delay.

Shawnee 3, Wapakoneta 2

WAPAKONETA — The Indians advanced to play a 5 p.m. Monday match against St. Marys, a 11-2 winner against Upper Sandusky, at Elida.

Jackson Schaaf had two goals. Shawnee’s Jack O’Connor and Wapakoneta’s Hunter Coffey and Kaleb Benny had one goal each.

Division III

Fort Jennings 4, Miller City 0

FORT JENNINGS — The Musketeers advanced Tuesday night to play host to Kalida at 5 p.m. today. Ian Ricker had two goals and Dylan Wiechart and Ian Ricker had one each against Miller City. Troy Ricker and Kyle Maag each had three assists.

Girls soccer

Sectionals

Division III

Ada 2, Otsego 1

ADA — Makayla Callahan, Kaitlyn Long and Bella East converted penalty shots as the Bulldogs won in a shootout 3-1 following two overtimes to advance to play a 1:30 p.m. match Saturday at Liberty-Benton. Callahan had Ada’s goal in regulation with an assist by Ella Poling. Ada’s Reilyn Castle made seven saves in the match and two more in the shootout.

Volleyball

Sectionals

Division III

Columbus Grove 3, Liberty-Benton 1

FINDLAY — The Bulldogs advanced to play at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Henry with the 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16 victory. Carlee McCluer had 11 kills, Paige Bellman had eight blocks, Rylee Sybert had 29 assists, Danielle Caudill had 17 digs and Haley Radabaugh had three aces for Grove.

Tinora 3, Allen East 0

DEFIANCE — Allen East fell 25-13, 25-17, 27-25. Alex Briley had four aces, Kyra Clark had 12 kills, Abby Kennedy had 11 kills, Abby Kennedy had three blocks and Summer McCloskey had 27 assists for Allen East. Tinora will play a 1 p.m. Saturday match at Fort Recovery, a 25-17, 25-11, 25-15 winner against Riverdale.

Patrick Henry 3, Paulding 0

HAMLER — Paulding finished its season 10-12 with the 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 loss. Faith Vogel had six kills, Megan Tope had seven digs and Audrey Manz and Kristen Razo had seven assists each for Paulding.

Coldwater 3,

Delphos Jefferson 0

COLDWATER — The host Cavaliers advanced to play host to Bluffton at 3 p.m. Saturday with the 25-10, 25-7, 25-12 victory.

Colleges

Men’s soccer

UNOH 5, Marygrove 0

LIMA — No. 5-ranked University of Northwestern Ohio posted its eighth straight shutout, improving to 11-1-3 and 7-0-1 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. Sean Latimer had two goals and Luca Mastrantonio, Pepe Cejudo and Mateo Salguero each had one. Nikola Kahvedzic got the shutout in goal.

Anderson 3, Bluffton 0

BLUFFTON — The Beavers fell to 3-12 overall and 0-6 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, while Anderson improved to 8-7 and 2-4 in the HCAC.

Matt Hardman-Zimmerman had nine saves and Pandora-Gilboa grad Chris Wagler made one for Bluffton.

Match postponed

ADA — Ohio Northern’s match with Wilmington has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest is set to be finished at 4:30 p.m. today at Townsend Field.

The Polar Bears lead 1-0 on a goal by Jimmy Walkinshaw.

Volleyball

Bluffton 3, Manchester 0

BLUFFTON — The host Beavers came out firing on all cylinders against Manchester University in a HCAC match in the Sommer Center. From the 9-0 start in the opening set to the end of the night, Bluffton controlled the action, downing Manchester in three sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-20). The Beavers improved to 18-7 overall while staying going to 6-0 in the conference. Manchester slipped to 12-11 (4-4 HCAC).

MacKenzie McFarlin had 14 kills, Erin Weisgarber dished out 37 assists and Lima Central Catholic graduate Sydney Mohler had five aces and 14 digs for Bluffton.

UNOH 3, Marygrove 0

DETROIT — The Racers won 25-15-25-22, 25-13. Megan Richwine had nine kills, Kayleigh Hulst had 13 assists and Tainà Soranzo had 15 digs for UNOH (14-16, 3-8 WHAC).

Women’s soccer

UNOH 11, Marygrove 0

DETROIT — The No. 8-ranked Racers improved to 12-2-1 overall and 6-1-0 in the WHAC. Laura Blanchard, Marie Abram and Evdokia Popadinova each had two goals and Jonna Ingvaldsson, Bogca Horvath, Camilla Anderson, Shawnee graduate Kaitlynn Gronas and Kristin Tveit each had one.

Match canceled

ANDERSON — The Bluffton at Anderson match was canceled because Bluffton did not have a significant number of players to play the contest due to injuries. The match could not be rescheduled and Anderson was awarded a 1-0 victory by forfeit.

Men’s cross country

ONU at No. 19

ADA — Ohio Northern moved up nine spots to No. 19 in the sixth weekly United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association coaches poll.

Northern (54-5 overall) garnered 134 points in the poll after posting a fifth-place finish at the 37-team Wisconsin-Oshkosh Invitational last Saturday.

North Central (Ill.) moved into the No. 1 spot after winning the Oshkosh meet with 277 points and five first place votes, Geneseo State (N.Y.) is second with 275 points and the other three first place votes and Williams (Mass.) is third with 264 points.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.