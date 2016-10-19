Indians heading to World Series

TORONTO — A most unlikely pitching performance helped put a most unexpected team into the World Series.

Rookie Ryan Merritt coolly delivered a lead to the Andrew Miller-led bullpen and the Cleveland Indians won their first pennant since 1997, blanking Toronto 3-0 Wednesday in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

Cleveland, which has never hosted a World Series opener, will play Game 1 at Progressive Field on Tuesday night against either the Chicago Cubs or Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Indians will try to boost what’s already been a magical year in Cleveland after LeBron James and the Cavaliers earned the city’s first sports championship since 1964. The Indians’ title drought dates to 1948.

The Dodgers led the Cubs 2-1 going into Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday night. Cleveland didn’t play either team this season.

With all of 11 major league innings under his belt, Merritt took the mound and looked just like a seasoned vet. The 24-year-old lefty retired the first 10 batters and allowed only two hits before being pulled after 4 1/3 innings.

Then it was up to Cleveland’s tireless relievers to hold a three-run lead.

Miller again did most of the heavy lifting, pitching 2 2/3 innings, and Cody Allen pitched the ninth for the save. Winner Bryan Shaw worked an inning before Miller came in.

Carlos Santana and Coco Crisp homered for the Indians.

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller celebrates after Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson hit into an inning-ending double play during sixth inning of Wednesday's American League Championship Series game in Toronto. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_10.20.16.indians-1.jpg Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller celebrates after Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson hit into an inning-ending double play during sixth inning of Wednesday's American League Championship Series game in Toronto.

By Noah Trister AP Baseball Writer