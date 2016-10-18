O-G moves on in girls soccer tourney

GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf figured it was time to juggle things up.

So the Titans completely changed their set for the corner kick.

And it worked to perfection.

Midfielder Katie Fuetter’s header off the corner kick with 7:04 to play lifted Ottawa-Glandorf to a 3-2 victory over St. Marys in the girls soccer Division II sectional opener Tuesday at O-G Sports Complex.

Two of the Titans’ goals came off corner kicks.

“We were actually practicing corners yesterday and I told them, ‘We’re going to score off a corner kick,’ ‘’ O-G coach Allison Schroeder said. “And we did, twice, and that’s not something that is typical (for us).”

Ottawa-Glandorf (9-6-2), the No. 5 seed, advances to the sectional finals to meet No. 3 seed Wapakoneta at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wapakoneta.

St. Marys, the No. 6 seed, ends its season 5-7-4.

Normally, it’s Fuetter who takes the corner kicks for the Titans. In fact, she took one earlier, which helped produce a goal.

But with the match tied at 2 and just over seven minutes to play, Lexi Schroeder took the corner kick, while Fuetter stationed herself near the goal post with forward Kadie Hempfling.

Schroeder’s kick headed for the goal box and Fuetter and Hempfling both leaped and attempted the header at the same time.

In the end, both probably got a piece of the ball, but Fuetter received credit for the goal.

“We were neck and neck and we landed on each other,” Fuetter said. “We both wanted it real bad and that’s what the team is all about. It doesn’t matter who scored it.”

Fuetter said her corner kicks are different than Schroeder’s.

“We wanted to mix it up. Mine go more to the keeper,” Fuetter said. “They ended up getting off kilter and we ended up putting it in.”

Added coach Schroeder, “We wanted to get Katie (Fuetter) as close as we could and try to knock it in. Lexi has a bigger leg and we were trying to mix it up and it worked out. … And that was the girls call to do that.”

The Titans outshot St. Marys, 17-15 overall, and 10-5 in the second half.

O-G goalkeeper Cassie Schroeder made seven saves. St. Marys goalkeeper Bailey Fenwick-Miller had eight saves.

O-G had six corner kicks, while St. Marys had three.

St. Marys took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Roughriders scored on a header by Josie Bowman, who pounced on the corner kick by Sydney Cisco with 14:58 left in the first half.

O-G tied the match at 1 when Fuetter’s corner kick landed in the heart of the box and was batted around until it landed on the foot of Hempfling, who rifled a missile into the back of the net with 37:50 to go.

“I played it box and it zinged around a lot. Kadie got a foot on it and it went in,” Fuetter said. “Corners are chaos and you have to take advantage of that.”

St. Marys came right back down the field and took the lead 2-1 with 36:15 to go on a goal by midfielder Emma White.

Down 2-1, O-G’s offense hit another gear.

Suddenly, the Titans’ defenders were sending perfect passes to the midfielders, who played on-target balls to Hempfling and Leanna Zynda up front.

“We didn’t want to get deflated at the point,” Fuetter said. “We had to keep going. It was our last home game. It meant a lot to us.”

O-G’s Claire Inkrott dribbled into the right corner, then sent a crossing pass into the heart of the box which Zynda put a toe on from 12-yards out. The ball found the net to tie the match at 2 with 22:47 to go.

“For those girls to keep their heads and not to get frustrated and upset and to come back and win the game is fantastic,” coach Schroeder said.

From there, Hempfling continually posted up her defenders and took shots, much like in basketball when she was the WBL player of the year last season.

“O-G woke up after we put that second goal on them and we didn’t wake up when they responded,” St. Marys coach Seth Hertenstein said. “We were kind of asleep in that second half and let the game slip away from us. … And corners have been our major weakness.”

St. Marys had one final shot to tie it with 3:45 to go when Bowman blasted a shot from 18-yards out. Schroeder made the stop with a diving save.

“I’m very proud of my girls tonight,” coach Schroeder said.

